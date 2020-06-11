Discotek Turns to Community for Help Locating Mon Kolle Knights, Medabots English Dub Masters

MediaOCD owner Justin Sevakis posted a tweet thread on behalf of Discotek asking the community's help in locating the English dub masters for Mon Colle Knights and the third season of Medabots .

So, as some people found, @discotekmedia has Mon Colle Knights .

Only problem, the Fox Kids dub masters can't be found ANYWHERE. Recutting from Japanese masters is not possible either. We are officially asking for community help in finding them. https://t.co/6trdSQyRu3 — Justin Sevakis (@worldofcrap) June 10, 2020

He wrote: "The Fox Kids dub masters can't be found ANYWHERE. Recutting from Japanese masters is not possible either. We are officially asking for community help in finding them. We suspect there might be masters in the Disney vault, but that is an impenetrable fortress for us. Any help would be invaluable. We're also still looking for S3 of Medabots ."

Sevakis also explained why it is difficult for Discotek to recut the original Japanese master footage: "Most adapted kids dubs from the late 90s on used an automated method to shorten each ep by trimming a couple of frames off every cut. Recutting good masters to match that would take literally months of work, plus we'd have to recreate any new graphics. Financially impossible." He also stressed that he was looking for the broadcast master, and not for bootlegs or torrents."

Crunchyroll began streaming Mon Colle Knights via a licensing deal with Discotek on Tuesday. The 51-episode television anime premiered in Japan as Rokumon Tengai Mon Colle Knight in January 2000. The anime debuted in North America on the Fox Kids programming block in 2001.

The Medabots anime originally aired in 1999 to 2000. ADV Films and then Shout! Factory previously released the anime on home video. Discotek licensed the series in 2019, and released the first season on SD Blu-ray Disc with English dub only in December. The second season in the pipeline and Discotek looking into the third season. Discotek told ANN it plans to release the Japanese version of the show (titled Medarot ) "at some point in the future."