Crunchyroll Adds Mon Colle Knights Anime to Catalog
posted on by Alex Mateo
Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the Mon Colle Knights anime on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. EDT in the United States and Canada.
Crunchyroll describes the anime:
Scientist Ichiroubei Hiiragi discovers the existence of Six Gates, an otherdimensional world full of monsters and powerful hidden treasures known as Mon Mon Items. Determined to connect Earth to Six Gates, he creates the Flyin' Dragon, a ship capable of traveling to the next dimension over.
Ichiroubei embarks on a voyage of adventure with his fifth-grade daughter, Rokuna, and her classmate, Mondo. However, they're foiled at every turn by Count Collection and his assistants, who want the Mon Mon Items for themselves in order to conquer both worlds.
Becoming the heroes known as Mon Colle Knights, Mondo and Rokuna join forces with the monsters of Six Gates, striking back against Count Collection while searching for the Mon Mon Items in the name of friendship between their worlds.
The 51-episode television anime premiered in Japan as Rokumon Tengai Mon Colle Knight in January 2000. The anime debuted in North America on the Fox Kids programming block in 2001.
Source: Crunchyroll