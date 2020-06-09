Crunchyroll Adds Mon Colle Knights Anime to Catalog

Crunchyroll announced on Tuesday that it will begin streaming the Mon Colle Knights anime on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. EDT in the United States and Canada.

Crunchyroll describes the anime:

Ichiroubei embarks on a voyage of adventure with his fifth-grade daughter, Rokuna, and her classmate, Mondo. However, they're foiled at every turn by Count Collection and his assistants, who want the Mon Mon Items for themselves in order to conquer both worlds.