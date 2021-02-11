Discotek to Release Lupin III: Elusiveness of the Fog Anime, Saint Seiya Movies on BD on April 27

Discotek Media announced on Thursday that it will release the Lupin III: Elusiveness of the Fog anime and the Saint Seiya Classic Movie Collection on Blu-ray Disc on April 27.

The company will also release the previously announced s-CRY-ed and Lady Oscar: The Rose of Versailles anime on Blu-ray Disc and the Mon Colle Knights anime on standard definition Blu-ray Disc on April 27.

Discotek will release the Lupin III: Elusiveness of the Fog anime special on Blu-ray Disc with Japanese audio and English subtitles.

Discotek describes the story:

Following a lead from Fujiko, Lupin and Jigen excavate the sea floor in Kiritappu to search for a lost underwater treasure That supposedly holds the secrets of time travel. After the Lupin gang escapes a run-in with the law, a strange man calling himself Kyousuke Mamoh strands the Lupin gang hundreds of years in the past. Now Lupin, his friends, and his relentless rival Inspector Zenigata must quickly navigate two feuding tribes and solve the mystery of the lost treasure. Otherwise, the time-hopping villain Mamoh will erase Fujiko from existence by wiping out her ancestor!

The Saint Seiya Classic Movie Collection will include four movies: Saint Seiya: Evil Goddess Eris , Saint Seiya: The Heated Battle of the Gods , Saint Seiya : Legend of the Crimson Youth, and Saint Seiya: Warriors of the Final Holy Battle . Discotek 's Blu-ray Disc release of the films will feature Japanese audio and English subtitles. Discotek previously released the films on DVD.

Discotek will release all 26 episodes of s-CRY-ed in Japanese with English subtitles and with the original English dub .

The company will release episodes 1-20 of Lady Oscar: The Rose of Versailles in Japanese with English subtitles.

Discotek will release all 51 uncut episodes of Mon Colle Knights in standard definition in Japanese with English subtitles. Discotek had been searching for the English dub masters for the anime.