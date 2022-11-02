Front Mission 1st: Remake Switch Game Launches on November 30

Trailer debuts on Thursday

Forever Entertainment announced on Wednesday that Front Mission 1st: Remake , the remake of the first Front Mission tactical role-playing game, will launch for Nintendo Switch on November 30. The company will stream a trailer on YouTube on Thursday at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

The company had originally scheduled an October release for the first remake.

Front Mission 2: Remake , the remake of the second game, will ship next year. MegaPixel Studio is also developing Front Mission 3: Remake , a remake of the third game.

Square Enix 's Front Mission games are primarily tactical RPGs set in a near-future Earth, and centering on geopolitical brushfire wars and colonial struggles fought with high-tech mecha called "wanzers." The first game's story centers on a colonial border conflict between a pan-American coalition, and an Asian-Oceanian alliance, revolving around a fictional island in the Pacific.

Square Enix (fromerly Square) released the first Front Mission game for the Super Famicom in 1995. Front Mission 2 released for the PlayStation in 1997.

Square Enix developed the Left Alive survival shooter game for the PlayStation 4 and PC, which shipped in 2019. The game is set in the Front Mission universe.

