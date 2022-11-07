Hiiro no Uta Manga Ends on December 6

Spiritual suspense manga launched in October 2020

The December issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine revealed on Saturday that Maki Fujita 's Hiiro no Uta manga will end in the magazine's January 2023 issue, which will ship on December 6.

Fujita launched the manga in Monthly Princess magazine in October 2020. The manga centers on Chika, a girl who loses her mother, and soon after encounters supernatural incidents.

Akita Shoten published the manga's first compiled book volume in Japan in October 2021, and the third volume on September 14.

Fujita launched the Yakusoku wa Toshokan no Katasumi de (The Promise Was Made in the Corner of the Library) manga in Monthly Princess in March 2019, and ended the series in May 2020. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth and final volume in July 2020.

ADV Manga published two volumes of Fujita's Kids Joker manga in English in 2005. Tokyopop published eight volumes of Fujita's Platinum Garden manga. Go! Comi published four volumes of Fujita's Trill on Eden manga.

