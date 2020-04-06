Maki Fujita Ends Yakusoku wa Toshokan no Katasumi de Manga in May

Manga about university librarians launched in March 2019

The May issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Princess magazine announced on Monday that manga creator Maki Fujita will end the Yakusoku wa Toshokan no Katasumi de (The Promise Was Made in the Corner of the Library) manga in the June issue on May 2.

The manga centers on Tamiko, a librarian working in the annex of a university library alongside her crush Kaitō. She also gets to know Seta, a troublesome boy who also ends up working with her in the library.

Fujita launched the manga in Monthly Princess in March 2019. Akita Shoten published the manga's second compiled book volume last December.

ADV Manga previously published two volumes of Fujita's Kids Joker manga. Tokyopop published eight volumes of Fujita's Platinum Garden manga. Go! Comi published four volumes of Fujita's Trill on Eden manga.