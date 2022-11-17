New Yo-kai Watch TV Anime Gets Theatrical Anime Special on January 13

Jibanyan VS Komasan Monge Daikessen da Nyan centers on Jibanyan, Komasan's fight

Level 5 revealed on Friday that Yo-kai Watch ♪ , the new television anime series in the Yo-kai Watch franchise , will have a special edition anime titled Yo-kai Watch ♪ Jibanyan VS Komasan Monge Daikessen da Nyan ( Yo-kai Watch ♪ Jibanyan vs. Komasan: Great Final Battle Meow). The special will open theatrically at Aeon Cinema branches and other theaters on January 13, 2023.

The special's story begins when Jibanyan's favorite sweets store Chocobo and Komasan's favorite soft serve ice cream parlor suddenly vanish from the town due to the actions of a mysterious yo-kai creature. The yo-kai says that Jibanyan and Komasan must face off to determine which of the two shops will return.

The television anime premiered in April 2021. The new show features unique and returning yo-kai. The comedy also centers on the original series' main characters: fifth-grader Keita (Nate in the English version), ghost butler Whisper, and popular Yo-kai like Jibanyan and Komasan. The original cast members for these four characters are returning for this new series.

The anime received a compilation anime film with added scenes. titled Yo-kai Watch ♪ Keita to Orecchi no Deiai-hen da Nyan ♪ Wa, Watashi mo~ ♪♪ ( Yo-kai Watch ♪ How Me and Keita Met ♪ M--Me Too~ ♪♪) in November 2021.

The previous anime series to feature Keita was titled Yo-kai Watch (with an exclamation mark), which premiered on April 2019. That anime brought back Keita as the main character.

