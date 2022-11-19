Azuki Licenses Shunsuke Sorato's Natsume & Natsume Manga

ANN's coverage of Anime NYC sponsored by Yen Press!

KiraKira Media Inc.'s digital manga service Azuki announced during its Anime NYC panel on Saturday that it has licensed Shunsuke Sorato 's Natsume & Natsume manga. Azuki also announced that it will add the Tribals , Toki , and Myosotis manga from Star Fruit Books .

Azuki already has a preview available for Shunsuke Sorato 's Natsume & Natsume ( Natsume to Natsume ) manga, and will release the first three chapters digitally on December 2. Azuki describes the manga:

High schooler Natsume Shiranui has the face of a villain, but secretly he yearns to be a hero like his childhood friend — the kind, brave, and beautiful Natsume Minazuki. Can he become her hero, or is he destined to always be the one getting rescued?

Sorato launched the manga on Micro Magazine 's Comic Elmo website in June 2020. Micro Magazine published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on July 11.

Sorato launched The Girl With the Sanpaku Eyes ( Sanpakugan-chan wa Tsutaetai . ) manga on the pixiv Comic website in October 2018, and released the 44th and final serialized chapter on March 19. Sorato concluded the story in the manga's fifth and volume on March 22. Denpa is releasing the manga in English, and published the third volume in English in December 2021.

Star Fruit Books licensed Yoshiaki Tabata and Yūki Yogo 's Tribals manga in December 2021. The manga is a "remastered" version of Tabata and Yogo's original one-shot manga that appeared in Shonengahosha 's Young King magazine in 2007, and again in July 2012 with retouched art. J Kikan released the "remastered" version digitally in Japan in May 2019. The manga is already available on Azuki.

Star Fruit Books licensed both Tatsuya Ihara's Toki manga and Q-ta Minami 's Myosotis manga in September 2019. Toki is already available on Azuki, while Myosotis will be available on December 3.

