CTW Reveals Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Rondo of War Browser Game

CTW announced on Friday that its Legend of the Galactic Heroes : Rondo of War HTML5 simulation game is open for pre-registration. The free-to-play game will launch worldwide on CTW 's online platform G123 in 2023. The game is commemorating the 40th anniversary of the original novel series.

Players can pre-register on the game's website or on Twitter. The game will offer in-game bonuses to players who pre-register.

The companies describe the game:

Legend of the Galactic Heroes : Rondo of War is an all new simulation game where you aim for the top by defeating powerful enemies. Players choose to join either the Galactic Empire or the Free Planets Alliance and throw themselves into the battle for space. Upgrade your arsenal, join epic fights, and race for the top! Charge into the fray against huge enemy forces and collect battleships—the choice is yours! Join our heroes in a new chapter of galactic history.

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These , the new anime of Yoshiki Tanaka 's epic science fiction novels Legend of the Galactic Heroes , is inspiring a smartphone game titled Ginga Eiyū Densetsu : Die Neue Saga .

The original novel series and the previous 1988-2000 anime adaptation already inspired a string of war simulation games for personal computers, consoles, and web browsers since 1988.

