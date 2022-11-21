News
Viz Media, Manga Plus Launch Cipher Academy Manga in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
MANGA Plus will publish manga's 2nd chapter on November 27
Viz Media and MANGA Plus began publishing author NisiOisin and artist Yūji Iwasaki's Cipher Academy (Angō Gakuen no Iroha) manga in English on Sunday. MANGA Plus will publish the manga's second chapter on November 27.
MANGA Plus describes the story:
Iroha is an average student newly enrolled in Cipher Academy, a Spartan school where students must crack code after code after code with barely enough time to catch their breath! Then a mysterious person named Kogoe gives Iroha an unusual pair of glasses with a crazy secret behind them!
Author NisiOisin (Monogatari series, Medaka Box, Juni Taisen: Zodiac War) and artist Yūji Iwasaki launched the manga in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine's 51st issue on Monday. Iwasaki has previously published one shots on Shonen Jump+ and in Shonen Jump GIGA.
Source: Shonen Jump's Twitter account, Manga Plus