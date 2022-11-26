Yuma Ando's code: nostra Manga Ends With 4th Volume

Ando, illustrator Hideyuki Akashi launched cyber action manga in December 2021

The third volume of Yuma Ando and illustrator Hideyuki Akashi's code: nostra manga revealed on November 18 that the manga will end in its fourth volume, which will ship in March 2023.

The manga's story is about a dull man named Jin Kamiya, who obtained a quantum computer called "Nostra" that can predict the future. Jin thought he got an invincible cheat skill, but what awaits him is a series of cruel choices.

Ando and Akashi launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Young Magazine in December 2021. Kodansha published the first compiled book volume in Japan on April 6.

Ando wrote the Psychometrer Eiji manga in 1996, its sequel manga Psychometrer in 2011, and the Sherlock Bones manga also in 2011.

Hiroaki Igano (one of Ando's many pen names) and Kaya Tsukiyama ( The Knight in the Area , also with Igano) launched the iCONTACT soccer manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2021, and the duo ended the manga's first part in April. Kodansha published the manga's fourth and final volume for the first part on March 17.

Shin Kibayashi (Ando's birth name) is a prolific writer who has written numerous manga under multiple pen names. Under his real name, he has written such manga as Kaze to Kaminari and Shima Kōsaku no Jiken-bo . Under his pseudonym of Tadashi Agi (which is a pen name for him and his sister Yuko Kibayashi), he is best known for the manga Drops of God . His other pseudonyms include Yuya Aoki ( GetBackers ), Ryō Ryūmon ( Bloody Monday ), and Seimaru Amagi ( Kindaichi Case Files original idea).

Source: code: nostra manga volume 3