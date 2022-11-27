Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II Game's Introduction Video Streamed

Game launches in West for Switch, PS4, PC viain 2023; in Japan for PS4, Switch on December 1

Experience began streaming an introduction video for Spirit Hunter: Death Mark II ( Shinigami: Shibito Magire ), the sequel to its Death Mark horror visual novel, on Thursday. The video gives an overview of the game's story and gameplay, including exploration and investigation, and choosing a partner.

The game will launch in the West for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in 2023.

The "school legend spirits horror adventure" game will launch in Japan for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on December 1 after a delay.

The original Death Mark game launched in Japan in June 2017 for PlayStation Vita and then on PS4 in January 2018. Aksys Games released the game in English on PS4, PS Vita, and Switch in October 2018.



Source: Shinigami: Shibito Magire's website via Gematsu