The Legendary Hero Is Dead! TV Anime Unveils 3 Cast Members, 'Thigh-High Socks Visual'

The staff for the television anime of Subaruichi 's The Legendary Hero is Dead! ( Yūsha ga Shinda! Murabito no Ore ga Hotta Otoshiana ni Yuusha ga Ochita Kekka ) manga unveiled three more cast members and a "thigh-high socks visual" of their characters on Monday.

The new cast members are:

SWataru Katō and Shunichi Toki both voice the main character Touka Scott. Toki also plays the dead hero Sion Bladan.

Rion Kujo ( Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero , s-CRY-ed ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Kanako Nishi and Yukio Kondо̄ of MOKA☆ are composing the music. Tohokushinsha is handling sound production, and Pony Canyon is in charge of music production. WOWMAX is producing the anime.

Southeast Asian publisher Shogakukan Asia licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Touka is just your average (slightly perverted) farmer in the village of Cheza. While he daydreams about being a hero and getting the girl, the real hero, Sion, is out battling demons that threaten to invade the world! But one day, Touka accidentally kills the hero…?! With the Legendary Hero dead, who's going to save the world now?! Touka quickly buries Sion's body to hide the evidence, but wakes up the next day to discover he is no longer in his own body…!!

Subaruichi launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Ura Sunday web comic magazine in December 2014, and it ended in December 2020. Shogakukan published the manga's 20th and final compiled book volume in Japan in March 2021. A spinoff titled Yūsha ga Shinda! Kami no Kun-hen ) launched in May.

Source: Comic Natalie