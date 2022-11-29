The Eminence in Shadow: Master of Garden Game Launches for iOS, Android, PC

Game developer Aiming launched on Tuesday the Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! Master of Garden ( The Eminence in Shadow : Master of Garden ) game — inspired by Daisuke Aizawa 's The Eminence in Shadow ( Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! ) light novel series — for iOS, Android, and PC. The game's Twitter account ended its countdown to the game's launch with Shadow's countdown voice.

Crunchyroll Games will release the game in English.

The game is giving players enough phantom stones (in-game currency) for 20 consecutive gacha spins as a commemorative log-in bonus, and to celebrate the game's over 300,000 pre-registered users. Players who clear the beginner mission will also get a chance to get the SS Rose Oriana character.

The game will also hold a YouTube livestream on December 2 at 8:00 p.m. JST, with Saya Aizawa (Sherry Barnett's voice actor ) as guest.

The series' television anime premiered on October 5 on the AT-X , Tokyo MX , KBS Kyoto , Sun TV , and BS NTV channels, and on October 6 on TV Aichi . HIDIVE is streaming the anime.

HIDIVE describes the story:

Some people just aren't suited to playing the part of the flashy, in-your-face hero or the dastardly, mustache-twirling villain with larger-than-life panache. Instead, they operate in the shadows and pull the strings of society through wit and cleverness. That's the role Cid wants to play when he's transported to another world. Cid spins a yarn or three and becomes the unlikely leader of the underground Shadow Garden organization that fights against a menacing cult (which he totally made up). However, there's a catch even his wild imagination didn't see coming: the cult he concocted actually exists, and they're beyond displeased that his power fantasy just got in the way of their evil plans!

Yen Press licensed both the light novels and the manga adaptation.

Aizawa began serializing the story on the "Shōsetsuka ni Narō" (Let's Become Novelists) website in May 2018, and Kadokawa began publishing the story in physical volumes with art by Tōzai , beginning with the first volume in November 2018. Anri Sakano launched the manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in December 2018. Seta U launched a spinoff manga titled Kage no Jitsuryokusha ni Naritakute! Shadow Gaiden (The Eminence in Shadow - Shadow Side Story) in Comp Ace in July 2019.

