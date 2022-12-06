Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress Season 2's Video Reveals More Cast, Opening Song, January 14 Premiere

The staff of the Cardfight!! Vanguard will+Dress anime revealed a new promotional video for the anime's second season on Tuesday. The video reveals the second season's additional cast members, opening theme song artist, and January 14 premiere.

Idol group Strawberry Prince will perform the second season's opening theme song "Accelerate." In addition, Strawberry Prince members Rinu and Satomi will voice the characters Reno Akai (left in image below) and Tenma Sakurai (right), respectively.

Other new cast members for the second season include Suzuko Mimori as Sophie Bell, Seiji Maeda as Sam, and Hina Aoki as Harona Walker.

The anime will premiere on TV Aichi , TV Tokyo , the official Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel, Amazon Prime Video , U-NEXT , and d Anime Store in Japan on January 14.

The anime's first season premiered on the TV Tokyo , TV Aichi , and TV Osaka channels on July 4. HIDIVE streamed the anime as it aired.

"Season 3" will premiere in July 2023.

Ryūtarō Suzuki is the series' new director, taking over from Ken Mori , who is now in a chief director position. Satoshi Nakamura is in charge of the series scripts, replacing Mori and Natsuko Takahashi . Tomokatsu Nagasaku is the character designer alongside Hiroyuki Saita , and is now also a chief animation director alongside Ga Young Park and Hatsuhi Yoshitake ( Hiroyuki Saita is no longer chief animation director). Hiroyuki Oguri is the unit animation director. Osamu Masayama is the art advisor. Yuushi Koshida is credited for 3D CG. Hikari Komiya is credited for color setting. All other main staff members return from the previous anime.

The new anime features 16 fighters chosen from all over the country to compete against each other in the Deluxe tournament.

Quily launched a new manga based on the anime titled Cardfight!! Vanguard Youth Quake in Bushiroad 's Monthly Bushiroad magazine on June 8.

The first season of Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress premiered in Japan in April 2021, and it also debuted on the official Cardfight!! Vanguard YouTube channel with English subtitles. Funimation , Sentai Filmworks (via HIDIVE ), Crunchyroll , and YouTube streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The English dub of the first season debuted on the franchise 's YouTube channel in July 2021.

The second season of the anime premiered in October 2021, and ended with its 13th episode last December. The second season's English dub debuted on the franchise 's YouTube channel in January.

Bushiroad announced during the " Bushiroad TCG Strategy Presentation 2021" livestream event in September 2021 that the Cardfight!! Vanguard overDress television anime series would get a third and fourth season.

Source: Comic Natalie