Children of the Whales Manga Ends Serialization in Next Chapter

Manga launched in 2013, inspired TV anime in 2017

The official Twitter account of Abi Umeda 's Children of the Whales ( Kujira no Kora wa Sajō ni Utau ) manga revealed on Tuesday that the series will end its serialization in its next chapter, which will launch in the February 2023 issue of Akita Shoten 's Monthly Mystery Bonita magazine on January 6. The February issue will also celebrate the 10th anniversary of the manga with a bonus illustration booklet.

The magazine announced in August that the manga will end in its 23rd volume. The series approached its climax in February 2020.

Viz Media is releasing the manga, and it describes the story:

In an endless sea of sand drifts the Mud Whale, a floating island city of clay and magic. In its chambers a small community clings to survival, most dying young from the very powers that sustain them. Chakuro is the Archivist for the Mud Whale, diligently chronicling the lives and deaths of his people. As one of the saimia wielders, whose life spans are cut short by their own magic, he knows his time is limited and is determined to leave a better record than his predecessors. But the steady pace of their isolated existence on the Mud Whale is abruptly shattered when a scouting party discovers a mysterious young girl who seems to know more about their home than they do…

Umeda launched the series in Monthly Mystery Bonita in 2013 as her second shōjo manga. Akita Shoten published the 22nd compiled book volume on August 16. Viz Media released the manga's 20th volume on October 18.

The manga inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered in October 2017. Netflix premiered the anime outside of Japan in 2018. The anime also had two original video anime ( OVA ) that shipped in January and March 2018.