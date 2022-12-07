×
News
Crunchyroll Adds Liz and the Blue Bird, Maquia, Isekai Quartet: Another World, The Wonderland, Penguin Highway, More Anime Films

posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Haikara-San, Sound! Euphonium, Overlord, Digimon Adventure tri., Shirobako films

Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming the following anime films on Thursdays in November:

December 1

December 8

December 15

December 22

Source: Press release

