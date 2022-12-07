News
Crunchyroll Adds Liz and the Blue Bird, Maquia, Isekai Quartet: Another World, The Wonderland, Penguin Highway, More Anime Films
posted on by Alex Mateo
Also: Haikara-San, Sound! Euphonium, Overlord, Digimon Adventure tri., Shirobako films
Crunchyroll announced on Wednesday that it is streaming the following anime films on Thursdays in November:
December 1
- Strike Witches: The Movie
December 8
- As the Gods Will live-action movie
- Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern Part 1
- Haikara-San: Here Comes Miss Modern Part 2
- Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Welcome to the Kitauji High School Concert Band (Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Kitauji Kōkō Suisōgaku-Bu e Yōkoso)
- Sound! Euphonium The Movie - May the Melody Reach You! (Gekijō-ban Hibike! Euphonium: Todoketai Melody)
- Sound! Euphonium The Movie - Our Promise: A Brand New Day
December 15
- Millennium Actress
- Liz and the Blue Bird
- Penguin Highway
- Maquia - When the Promised Flower Blooms
- Big Fish & Begonia Chinese animated film
- Overlord: The Undead King
- Overlord: The Dark Warrior
December 22
- SHIROBAKO The Movie
- The Wonderland
- Isekai Quartet: Another World (Gekijо̄ban Isekai Quartet ~Another World~)
- Digimon Adventure tri. 1: Reunion
- Digimon Adventure tri. 2: Determination
- Digimon Adventure tri. 3: Confession
- Digimon Adventure tri. 4: Loss
- Digimon Adventure tri. 5: Coexistence
- Digimon Adventure tri. 6: Future
Source: Press release