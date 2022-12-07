Kyūri Yamada's AI no Idenshi Sci-Fi Manga Gets TV Anime at Madhouse

Madhouse announced on Thursday that it is producing a television anime adaptation of Kyūri Yamada 's AI no Idenshi (The Genes of AI) manga. The anime's official website unveiled a promotional video, a key visual, the cast, and staff for the anime.

The tagline on the visual reads, "This is the story of our future …."

Yamada also drew the below illustration to celebrate the anime's announcement.

The cast includes:

Takeo Ōtsuka as Hikaru Sudō, a human



Yume Miyamoto as Risa Higuchi, a humanoid





Yuzo Sato ( Police in a Pod , Akagi , Kaiji ) is directing the anime at Madhouse . Ryunosuke Kingetsu ( Police in a Pod , Samurai Girls , Gakuen Utopia Manabi Straight! ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Kei Tsuchiya ( Police in a Pod , Laidbackers ) is designing the characters, and also serving as the chief animation director. Takashi Ohmama ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ) and Natsumi Tabuchi ( My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! ) are composing the music.

The science fiction manga is set in the near future, when nearly 10% of the population are "humanoids" — human-like robotic artificial life. Humanoids are accepted as a matter of fact in society, yet they sufffer from their own problems and sicknesses. The story centers on the human Hikaru Sudō, who is a doctor specializing on humanoids.

Yamada launched the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine in November 2015, and ended it in August 2017. Akita Shoten published eight volumes for the manga.

Yamada launched the AI no Idenshi RED QUEEN sequel manga in Akita Shoten 's Bessatsu Shōnen Champion magazine in October 2017, and ended it in June 2019. Akita Shoten published five volumes for the manga.

Yamada launched a second sequel manga titled AI no Idenshi Blue Age in Bessatsu Shōnen Champion in July 2020, where it is still ongoing. Akita Shoten published the manga's fourth volume on July 21.