HIDIVE: Some Temporarily Unavailable Series Expected to Return to HIDIVE in Early 2023

HIDIVE revealed to ANN that due to "a regular and ongoing curation" of its library, some series such as Amagi Brilliant Park and Di Gi Charat are temporarily unavailable but "are expected to return to HIDIVE in early 2023."

HIDIVE did not list all series that are missing or when it removed them.

AMC Networks acquired Sentai Holdings, LLC, which includes Sentai Filmworks and the HIDIVE streaming service, in January. The acquisition includes all of the member interests from Cool Japan Fund, Inc., a public-private Japanese investment fund.

AMC Networks' CEO Christina Spade stepped down on November 28 after less than three months in the role. The company is planning to lay off about 20% of its employees due to subscriber losses from cancellation of cable bundles in favor of streaming services. According to the company, its streaming services, such as AMC +, have not offset the cost of cable-cutting.

Sentai Filmworks is a global supplier of anime and official merchandise. The company's brands include the HIDIVE streaming service, SentaiFilmworks.com, Anime Network cable video-on-demand, and Sentai Studios . Sentai Filmworks has licensed numerous anime, including Made in Abyss , Akame ga KILL! , Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma , and Parasyte -the maxim- .

Source: Email correspondence