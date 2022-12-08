Kizuna Ai Gets VR Rhythm Game for PS5, PS4, Switch, PC

Developer Gemdrops announced on Thursday that it is developing a new game titled Kizuna Ai - Touch the Beat! . The virtual reality (VR) project allows players to play a rhythm game alongside famous VTuber Kizuna Ai . The game will release first for the PlayStation 5 alongside the PlayStation VR 2 device on February 22, and will then release on the PlayStation 4 (for PSVR), Switch, and PC via Steam on April 27.

The game will include 15 songs by Kizuna Ai . The game's PlayStation 4 version will also be compatible with the PlayStation Move controllers. A "Non-VR" mode for the game will allow players without VR devices to still play the game.

The Kizuna Ai YouTube channel "A.I.Channel" first launched in 2016. Since then, she has become the world's most iconic virtual YouTuber and was on Newsweek Japan's list of "globally respected Japanese people." Her main channel has over 3 million subscribers, and her "A.I.Games" channel has over 1.51 million subscribers. She has since appeared in television programs and commercials, and performed as a musical artist.

In April 2020, Nozomi Kasuga signed on as an adviser at Kizuna Ai Co., Ltd. — thus formally confirming that she is the voice actress behind the character. The company was formed out of Activ8, the talent agency that managed Kizuna Ai and other virtual YouTuber talent.

Kizuna Ai voiced cameo roles in the Ingress and Magical Girl Site anime, and she also performed the theme song in the Laidbackers movie .

Kizuna Ai 's staff billed the " Kizuna Ai The Last Live 'hello, world 2022'" concert on February 26 as her final concert before she goes on an indefinite hiatus. The staff cited an update to "future activities with the goal of further developing Kizuna Ai " as the reason for the hiatus. The concert also unveiled Kizuna (#KZN), an original singing CeVIO AI. #KZN is "serving as a hub to connect with everyone and [support] Kizuna Ai and creators while she is asleep." (CeVIO is a suite of software that includes voice synthesis.) Kizuna Ai 's original character designer En Morikura designed the AI with character concept art by Keigo Inoue.

Kizuna no Allele is an upcoming anime project for Kizuna Ai that will premiere in 2023.