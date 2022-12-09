Tetsu Kusumoto Launches Mushuku no Kemono Manga on December 30

Thriller series centers on man who loses his memory

The January 2023 issue of Shonengahosha 's Young King Bull magazine revealed on Monday that Tetsu Kusumoto will launch a new manga titled Mushuku no Kemono (Homeless Beast) in the fifth issue of the Web Bull digital magazine on December 30.

The thriller manga is about a man who loses his memory, and wakes up in a vast northern land. His memory slowly returns, and he remembers living with a warm, loving family. But when shock strikes him, he releases a beast from inside him.

Kusumoto launched the Reina manga in Young King Bull magazine in August 2019. The manga is part of Kusumoto's Erika manga series (pictured right). The Erika manga had one volume that shipped in September 2014.

Kusumoto's Yokohama Bakkure Tai manga ran in Akita Shoten 's Monthly Shōnen Champion magazine for eight volumes, and inspired a four-episode OVA from 1993 to 1995.

