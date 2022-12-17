'Keiken Zumi na Kimi to, Keiken Zero na Ore ga, Otsukiai Suru Hanashi' TV Anime Reveals Cast

Kadokawa revealed the main cast and television format of the anime adaptation of Makiko Nagaoka 's Keiken Zumi na Kimi to, Keiken Zero na Ore ga, Otsukiai Suru Hanashi (You Were Experienced, I Wasn't, And This is How We Started Dating) light novel series at the Fantasia Bunko Online Festival 2022 Winter livestream event on Saturday.

The anime stars:

Natsuki Hanae as Ryūto Kashimari



Saori Ōnishi as Runa Shirakawa



Hideaki Oba ( Love of Kill , Pandalian , Dr. Ramune: Mysterious Disease Specialist ) is directing the anime at ENGI . Hiroko Fukuda ( Taisho Otome Fairy Tale , Gekijōban Karakai Jōzu no Takagi-san ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Yōsuke Itō ( Holmes of Kyoto , Hensuki , The Detective Is Already Dead ) is designing the characters for animation based on magako 's original illustrations.

The novels center on the relationship between Ryūto Kashima, a gloomy social outcast, and Runa Shirakawa, a popular girl at school. Their relationship begins when Ryūto has to ask Runa out as part of losing a game, and she ends up going out with him after saying "Well, I'm free right now, after all." They have completely different social circles, and completely different hobbies, but as they hang out with each other, they begin recognizing and even accepting those differences as something to bond over.

Nagaoka launched the light novel series under Kadokawa 's Fantasia Bunko label with the first novel volume in September 2020, with illustrations by magako . The fifth volume shipped on September 20.

Noyama Carpaccio launched a manga adaptation of the novels on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website on February 23. Square Enix published the manga's first compiled book volume on September 12.



Images ©長岡マキ子・ magako / KADOKAWA /キミゼロ製作委員会

Source: Press release



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.