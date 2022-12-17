My Hero Academia Gets New Stage Play in April-May 2023

New stage play is titled "Saikō no Hero"

The Jump Festa '23 event on Saturday revealed that the My Hero Academia The "Ultra" Stage: Saikō no Hero (The Best Hero) stage play will run in Tokyo from April 29 to May 7, then in Kobe from May 12-14, and then again in Tokyo from May 19-21.

My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage , the first stage play of the manga, ran in Tokyo and Osaka in April 2019. Live Viewing Japan streamed the play online in August 2021.

The franchise's second stage play, My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage: Honmono no Hero (A True Hero), was scheduled to run in Tokyo and Osaka in March and April 2020. Most of the performances were canceled due to the spread of COVID-19.

My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage: Honmono no Hero PLUS ULTRA ver. is the "complete version" of the play, and featured the villains Dabi, Himiko Toga, and Twice, who were slated to appear in "The 'Ultra' Live." The play ran in Tokyo in December 2021 after a delay due to multiple people involved in the play testing positive for COVID-19.

The latest play in the franchise, My Hero Academia The "Ultra" Stage: Heiwa no Shōchō (The Symbol of Peace), ran in Kanagawa on April 9-10, in Osaka on April 22-24, and in Tokyo from April 29-May 8. The play canceled three performances due to an actor injury.

Kōhei Horikoshi launched the superhero manga series My Hero Academia in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and MANGA Plus is also publishing the manga in English digitally.