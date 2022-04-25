My Hero Academia Stage Play Cancels 3 Performances Due to Actor's Injury

Actor Akiyoshi Tsujimura sustained injury during afternoon performance on Saturday

The official website for the new stage play adaptation of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga announced on Saturday that the production committee of the play canceled three performances on Saturday and Sunday due to actor Akiyoshi Tsujimura sustaining an injury on his leg. Tsujimura sustained the injury during the afternoon performance of the play on Saturday.

There were five performances scheduled to take place in Osaka on April 22-24. The production committee canceled the evening performance on Saturday as well as both performances on Sunday.

The play ran in Kanagawa on April 9-10 and is scheduled to run in Tokyo from April 29-May 8.

The website will announce refund procedures for ticket holders of the canceled performances at a later date. It will also reveal at a later date the state of the remaining performances scheduled for Tokyo.

The previous stage play in the franchise , My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage: Honmono no Hero PLUS ULTRA ver. , ran in Tokyo in December after a delay due to multiple people involved in the play testing positive for COVID-19.

The franchise 's second stage play, My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage: Honmono no Hero (A True Hero), was scheduled to run in Tokyo and Osaka in March and April 2020. Most of the performances were canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage: Honmono no Hero PLUS ULTRA ver. is the "complete version" of the play, and featured the villains Dabi, Himiko Toga, and Twice, who were slated to appear in "The 'Ultra' Live."

My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage , the first stage play of the manga, ran in Tokyo and Osaka in April 2019. Live Viewing Japan streamed the play online from August 13-19.

Horikoshi launched the superhero manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and MANGA Plus is also publishing the manga in English digitally.