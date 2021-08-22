My Hero Academia Gets New Stage Play in Spring 2022

This year's 38th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed on Monday that the stage play adaptations of Kōhei Horikoshi 's My Hero Academia manga will get a new work in spring 2022.

The My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage: Honmono no Hero PLUS ULTRA ver. stage play will run at Tokyo Dome City Hall from December 3-12, and at Tokyo Gekijō from December 24-26. Returning staff members include Tsuneyasu Motoyoshi as director, Hideyuki Nishimori as scriptwriter, Shunsuke Wada as composer, and Takuya Shiono (Umebō) as choreographer.

The play was slated to run at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in July 2020. However, the production committee confirmed in July 2020 that one person involved in the production had tested positive for the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). After another person involved in the play tested positive days later, the staff decided to delay the play.

The franchise's second stage play, My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage: Honmono no Hero (A True Hero), was scheduled to run in Tokyo and Osaka in March and April 2020. Most of the performances were canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage: Honmono no Hero PLUS ULTRA ver. is the "complete version" of the play, and will feature the villains Dabi, Himiko Toga, and Twice, who were slated to appear in "The 'Ultra' Live." The villains will have more power in the new version of the play.

My Hero Academia : The "Ultra" Stage , the first stage play of the manga, ran in Tokyo and Osaka in April 2019. Live Viewing Japan streamed the play online from August 13-19.

Horikoshi launched the superhero manga series in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in July 2014. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English digitally and in print, and MANGA Plus is also publishing the manga in English digitally.