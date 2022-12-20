Mihona Fujii's GALS!! Shōjo Manga Ends

Manga sequel launched in 2019

Shueisha 's Manga Mee app published the final chapter of Mihona Fujii 's GALS!! (with two exclamation points) sequel manga on Monday.

Fujii launched the sequel manga on Manga Mee in November 2019. Shueisha published the manga's fourth compiled book volume on February 25.

Fujii serialized the manga's original GALS! (with one exclamation point) manga in Shueisha 's Ribon magazine from 1998 to 2002, and Shueisha published 10 compiled book volumes for the manga. CMX Manga published all 10 volumes in English, and it described the first volume of the manga:

Self-styled Kogal queen Kotobuki Ran and her friends just wanna have fun, which includes shopping, hanging out, and scamming meals off gullible guys. Unfortunately, their 'hood' - Shibuya - is in constant danger of being despoiled by dirty old men, street gangs, nasty Kogal rivals, and other societal evils. But with a little help from her friends and a toughness born of coming from a family full of cops, Ran takes on the bad guys (and gals) with gusto!

The manga inspired the 52-episode Super GALS! television anime, which premiered in 2001. ADV Films released the series over six DVD volumes from 2003 to 2004, and then in two separate DVD collections in 2005 and 2007. Right Stuf released the entire series on DVD in 2010, and again in 2016. Crunchyroll added the anime in 2017.