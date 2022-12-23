Megaton Musashi Anime Delays Final 5 Episodes to February Due to COVID-19

Anime is slated to end in 28th episode on March 3

The official website for Level 5 's Megaton-kyū Musashi multimedia project announced on Friday that it is delaying the remaining episodes of the anime.

The new schedule is as follows:

December 23: Episode 22 will air as planned

December 30: Episode 23 will air as planned

January 6: Episode 21 will re-air

January 13: Episode 22 will re-air

January 20: Episode 23 will re-air

January 27: Special program will air

February 3: Episode 24 will air

February 10: Episode 25 will air

February 17: Episode 26 will air

February 24: Episode 27 will air

March 3: Episode 28 (final episode) will air

Level 5 cited COVID-19 as the reason for the delay, noting that it is changing part of the production from China to Japan to mitigate the COVID-19 delays.

The anime staff had previously delayed episode 18 from November 4 to November 18 to improve the episode's quality. The episode 18 delay also affected episode 19's production schedule. The anime's 19th episode was delayed to December 2.

The Megaton Musashi X (Cross) game for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch was delayed from December 1 to December 8, then delayed again to December 16. The game's staff cited the anime's delays as the reason, since the game's content is tied to the anime.

The anime's second season premiered on October 7 on Tokyo MX at 10:00 p.m. before airing on BS Fuji and Level 5 's YouTube channel. The first season's Special Edition, featuring new cuts, premiered on July 8 on the same channels. The second season is a continuation of the Special Edition.

The second season features a returning cast and crew.

Level 5 founder and president Akihiro Hino ( Yo-kai Watch original concept) is credited as the anime's chief director and original creator, and he is also writing and supervising the anime's scripts. Shigeharu Takahashi ( Yo-kai Watch: The Movie ) is directing the anime at OLM. Takuzō Nagano ( Yo-kai Watch ) is credited for original character designs, and Yūji Ikeda ( Inazuma Eleven ) is designing those characters for animation. Toshihiko Kuriaki is credited for art concepts. Ken'ichirō Saigō ( Yo-kai Watch ) is composing the music. Ryō Tanaka ( Granblue Fantasy the Animation ) is the audio director.

The anime's first season premiered on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji in October 2021 and aired its final episode in December 2021.

The project includes a television anime, game, collaboration with Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, toys by Bandai, and an internet anime spinoff titled "After School." Level 5 announced the project in 2016, initially with a planned start time of summer 2017.

The story takes place after 90 percent of humanity was wiped out due to an invasion. Survivors live in a shelter where their lives are monitored, and memories of the invasion erased. Three teenagers from the shelter are chosen to pilot three machines that combine to form the Musashi robot, made out of a material named Megatronium alloy. The series balances robot action with school life.

Each different medium—game, anime, or other—tells the story from the point of view of a different set of characters.

