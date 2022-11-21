Megaton Musashi X Game Delayed Again to December 16

Level 5 streamed the opening video for the Megaton Musashi X (Cross) game for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and now also for the PlayStation 5 on Monday, where it also revealed the game's new release date on December 16. The game was originally scheduled for release on December 1, but it was delayed to December 8.

The staff explained on the game's website that the delay is due to delays in the production of the Megaton-kyū Musashi anime. Since the game's content is tied to the anime, the delay was necessary to adjust the game systems.

The anime's second season premiered on October 7 on Tokyo MX at 10:00 p.m. before airing on BS Fuji and Level 5 's YouTube channel. The first season's Special Edition, featuring new cuts, premiered on July 8 on the same channels. The second season is a continuation of the Special Edition.

The game features the new boss enemy, a giant war machine named Big Tank, and the new PvP Coliseum Battle game mode. The Coliseum Battle game mode features a 3v3 PvP combat, where the player who deals the most damage to an enemy is proclaimed the MVP.

The anime's first season premiered on Tokyo MX and BS Fuji in October 2021 and aired its final episode in December 2021.

The project includes a television anime, game, collaboration with Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, toys by Bandai, and an internet anime spinoff titled "After School." Level-5 announced the project in 2016, initially with a planned start time of summer 2017.

The story takes place after 90 percent of humanity was wiped out due to an invasion. Survivors live in a shelter where their lives are monitored, and memories of the invasion erased. Three teenagers from the shelter are chosen to pilot three machines that combine to form the Musashi robot, made out of a material named Megatronium alloy. The series balances robot action with school life.

Each different medium—game, anime, or other—tells the story from the point of view of a different set of characters.

