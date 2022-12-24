Gonta King's Tatsujinden 9-Manri o Kaze ni Nori Manga Reaches Climax

Chinese Warring States era manga launched in 2013

The first 2023 issue of Futabasha 's Weekly Manga Action magazine announced on Tuesday that Gonta King 's Tatsujinden 9-Manri o Kaze ni Nori (The Master's Legend: Ride the Wind for 90,000 Leagues) manga will reach its climax in the magazine's second 2023 issue on January 4.

King launched the manga in Weekly Manga Action in January 2013. Futabasha published the manga's 32nd volume on August 25.

The manga's story is set at the end of the Warring States era in China, where the cruel and greedy Qin dynasty tries to conquer the world. The only person brave enough to stand against the oppressive dynasty is Zhuangdan (Sō-Tan). But without any knowledge with literary and military arts, He has to think of different tactics to fight the Qin dynasty.

King and Yi Hagin launched the Sōten Kōro manga in Kodansha 's Morning magazine in 1994. The series ended in 2005. The manga won the 22nd Kodansha Manga Prize in 1998. The manga's television anime adaptation premiered in April 2009, and aired for 26 episodes.