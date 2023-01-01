Coamix's MangaHot Publishes The War of Greedy Witches, Shigahime Manga in English

Coamix and Imagineer 's MangaHot app and website announced on Twitter on December 23 that it is publishing Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui ) and Makoto Shiozuka 's The War of Greedy Witches ( Majo Taisen: 32-nin no Isai no Majo wa Koroshiau ) manga in English. The website is also publishing Hirohisa Sato 's Shigahime manga in English.

Coamix describes the story:

Joan of Arc, the hero who saved France, was sentenced to be burned at the stake. But at the moment of her death, a demon sent her to another world. There, she found 32 women from across history, known as “witches.” With the addition of the final witch, Joan of Arc, Walpurgis Night begins: Only one witch can survive, and have her wish granted!

Kawamoto and Shiozuka launched the manga in Coamix 's (then Tokuma Shoten 's) Comic Zenon magazine in October 2020. Coamix shipped the fifth compiled volume of the manga on October 20.



Sato launched Shigahime in Comic Zenon in 2016. Tokuma Shoten released the fifth and final compiled volume of the manga in May 2019. MangaHot describes its story:

Osamu Hirota is a high school student enjoying his aimless, ordinary life, until Soichi, a student from the next town over, takes him into a mysterious mansion. Inside was a naked woman who called herself Miwako... Now, he can never go back to his boring life. The curtain opens on this dark suspense story...!!

MangaHot is also publishing seven other manga in English: Fist of the North Star , Record of Ragnarok , The Legend of Lu Bu , Tokyo Duel , Keiji's Kabuki Adventure , Mother Parasite , and City Hunter . MangaHot is also available in Japanese.

