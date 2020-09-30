Kakegurui Writer Homura Kawamoto Launches New Manga With Artist Makoto Shiozuka

Majo Taisen manga about 32 historical women fighting launches on October 24

This year's November issue of Tokuma Shoten 's Comic Zenon magazine revealed on Friday that writer Homura Kawamoto ( Kakegurui ) will launch the new manga Majo Taisen (The War of Witches) with artist Makoto Shiozuka in the magazine's next issue on October 24.

The magazine teased that the story is about 32 historical women including Joan of Arc, Cleopatra, Tomoe Gozen, and Marie Antoinette. In the manga, the prodigies are "greedy witches" who kill each other to fulfill their own desires.

Kawamoto and Yasoko Momen launched the Legal Egg manga in Kodansha 's Evening magazine on April 14.

Kawamoto and Tōru Naomura 's Kakegurui - Compulsive Gambler manga launched in Square Enix 's Gangan Joker magazine in March 2014. Yen Press is releasing the manga in English. The manga inspired a television anime series that ran from July to September 2017 in Japan. The series premiered outside of Japan on Netflix in February 2018. The anime's second season premiered in January 2019, and Netflix began streaming the series in June 2019. The manga also inspired a 10-episode live-action show that premiered in Japan in January 2018. Netflix is streaming the series outside of Japan. A second season premiered in March 2019, followed by a live-action film in May 2019.