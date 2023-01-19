Ushijima the Loan Shark Manga Gets New Spinoff Manga

New spinoff manga centers on Ushijima's younger delinquent days

Shogakukan 's Manga ONE app announced that manga author Ōdō Yamazaki will launch a new spinoff manga series of Shohei Manabe 's Ushijima the Loan Shark manga titled, Shōnen-in Ushijima-kun (Ushijima-kun in Penal School) on January 30. The manga's story centers on Ushijima's younger days as a delinquent in a penal reform school.

Yamikin Ushijima-kun

Ushijima the Loan Shark

Shogakukan

Yawaraka Spirits

Yamazaki launched theGaiden: Ramen Namerikawa-san (Side Story: Ramen Namerikawa) manga (pictured right), also a spinoff of Manabe's manga on's online magazinein December 2017. The manga ended in its fifth volume in May 2019.

Yu Hayato also launched the ongoing Yamikin Ushijima-kun Nikumamushi Densetsu ( Ushijima the Loan Shark : The Legend of Nikumamushi) spinoff manga on Shogakukan 's online magazine Yawaraka Spirits in February 2017. Shogakukan published the manga's 16th compiled book volume in November.

Manabe launched the main Ushijima the Loan Shark manga in Weekly Big Comic Spirits in 2004, and ended the series in March 2019. The manga's 46th and final volume shipped in May 2019.

The main manga won in the General category of the 56th Shogakukan Manga Awards in 2011. The series was nominated for an Osamu Tezuka Culture Prize in 2008 and 2010, as well as for France's Angoulême Comics Awards in 2008.

The manga's live-action television series adaptation ran from October-December 2010, and the first film opened in August 2012. A second season premiered in January 2014, with a second film then premiering in May 2014. The third season premiered in July 2016, while the third film opened in Japan in September 2016. The fourth and final live-action film, Yamikin Ushijima-kun The Final , opened in Japan in October 2016. A live-action spinoff series titled Yamikin Ushijima-kun Gaiden Yamikin Saihara-san ( Ushijima the Loan Shark Side Story: Saihara the Loan Shark) premiered in Japan in September.