'Disguised as a Butler, the Former Princess Evades the Prince's Love!' Manga Launches in English
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Ni-zuma's manga launched in Japan in 2020
Comikey announced on Thursday that it has launched Ni-zuma's Disguised as a Butler, the Former Princess Evades the Prince's Love! (Ōji ni Dekiai Saretakunai node Moto Princess Desu ga Dansō Shitsuji ni Narimasu!) manga in English. The manga is available to read on Comikey's website and mobile application.
The manga launched in 2020 and runs on Hakusensha's Manga Park website. The publisher shipped the fourth compiled volume of the manga on December 20.
Comikey describes the manga:
At an academy for the young sons of nobles, women are forbidden. There, an exceptional butler by the name of Junon works tirelessly to help the selfish girl-hating prince find a bride. For Junon has a reason he absolutely needs the prince to find a bride. A story of romance, gushing love, a secret, and a kingdom!!
