Final Fantasy X Kabuki Stage Play Unveils Video, Visual

Play runs from March 4-April 12 at IHI Stage Around Tokyo

The official Twitter account for the kabuki stage play adaptation of Square Enix 's Final Fantasy X game unveiled on Thursday a video and visual. The video previews Yuna's Sending scene.

© 2001, 2003, 2019 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. CHARACTER DESIGN:TETSUYA NOMURA

The play will run from March 4 to April 12 at the IHI Stage Around Tokyo.

Kabuki actor Onoe Kikunosuke V is credited for planning and directing the play, and will also star in it as Tidus. Onoe previously co-conceived and starred in thestage play.

Other cast members include Nakamura Shidō II as Auron, Onoe Matsuya II as Seymour, Baishi Nakamura IV as Lulu, Mantarō Nakamura as Luzzu and O'aka XXIII, Yonekichi Nakamura V as Yuna, Nakamura Shikan VIII as Wakka, Onoe Kikunosuke V as Young Tidus and Fayth, Kamimura Kichitarō as Rikku, Nakamura Shinobu as Yunalesca, Bandō Hikosaburō VIII as Kimahri, Nakamura Kinnosuke as Braska, and Bandō Yajūrō as Jecht.

The Nikkan Sports paper claims that this is the first kabuki play adaptation of a video game.

Square Enix (then Square) released Final Fantasy X for the PlayStation 2 in 2001, and its sequel Final Fantasy X-2 in 2003. Square Enix released Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster , a release that collects and remasters both games in HD, on the PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita in Japan in December 2013, and in North America in March 2014. Square Enix also released the collection on the PlayStation 4 in Japan, North America, and Europe in May 2015, and then released it on PC in May 2016, and on the Xbox One and Switch in April 2019.

