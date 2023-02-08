The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Game's Trailer Previews Story, Setting

Game launches on Switch on May 12

Nintendo unveiled a new trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday. The trailer previews the game's story and setting.

English trailer:



Japanese trailer:



©Nintendo

Nintendo

An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in The Legend of Zelda™: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch™. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you'll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link's new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?

The game will launch on the Switch on May 12.describes the game:

The sequel game was previously delayed from 2022 to spring 2023 in order to extend development time.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild launched for Switch and Nintendo Wii U in March 2017. The game won Game of the Year at the 35th Golden Joystick Awards ceremony in November 2017, won Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2017 in December 2017, and won Game of the Year at The SXSW Gaming Awards ceremony in March 2018.