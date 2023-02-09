Nintendo Adds 15 Game Boy, GBA Games on Switch

Nintendo revealed during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Wednesday that it has added Game Boy and Game Boy Advance to the Switch's Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. The company added 15 games in total following the presentation.

The Game Boy (and Game Boy Color) games are available for the regular Nintendo Switch Online service as well as for the Expansion Pack. The launch games include:

Alone in the Dark: The New Nightmare

Game & Watch Gallery 3

Gargoyle's Quest

Kirby's Dream Land

Metroid II – Return of Samus

Super Mario Land 2 – 6 Golden Coins

Tetris

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening DX

Wario Land 3

The Game Boy Advance games are only avaialble for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, and they include:

Kuru Kuru Kururin

Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga

Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

WarioWare, Inc.: Mega Microgame$

Kuru Kuru Kururin did not originally launch in North America on the Game Boy Advance. The original game had only previously gotten a release in Japan and Europe. Nintendo later released the game digitally in North America for the first time on the Wii U eShop in February 2016.

This version of Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3 includes the extra e-Reader levels. The Wii U eShop's version also included the levels for the first time, without requiring the e-Reader peripheral.