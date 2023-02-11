Lycoris Recoil Anime Gets New Animation Project

Announced at Saturday's event

The official Twitter account for director Shingo Adachi 's original television anime Lycoris Recoil announced on Saturday that production on a new animation project has been green-lit. The tagline for the announcement reads, "Their story … has not ended."

The announcement originally came from the " Lycoris Recoil Café Presents After Party! Tomorrow is another day" event earlier in the day.

The original anime premiered on July 2. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and it also streamed an English dub . Crunchyroll describes the anime:

For these peaceful days――there's a secret behind it all. A secret organization that prevents crimes: “DA - Direct Attack”. And their group of all-girl agents: “Lycoris”. This peaceful everyday life is all thanks to these young girls. The elite Chisato Nishikigi is the strongest Lycoris agent of all time. Alongside is Takina Inoue, the talented but mysterious Lycoris. They work together at one of its branches–Café LycoReco. Here, the orders this café takes range from coffee and sweets to childcare, shopping, teaching Japanese to foreign students, etc. It's mostly tasks unbefitting of Lycoris. The free-spirited and optimistic pacifist, Chisato. And the cool-headed and efficient Takina. The chaotic everyday lives of this mismatched duo begin!

The anime was Adachi's directorial debut. Before this anime, Adachi was the character designer and chief animation director for Sword Art Online and Wagnaria!! (Working!!). Imigimuru ( This Art Club Has a Problem! ) designed the television anime, and A-1 Pictures produced the project. Ben-To author Asaura drafted the story. Kimika Onai ( Nogizaka46 , Sakurazaka46 outfits) designed the characters' uniforms.

ClariS performed the opening theme song "ALIVE" and Sayuri performed the ending theme song "Hana no Tō" (Flower Tower).