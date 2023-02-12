Love Live! Sunshine!! Fantasy Spinoff Anime Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- Announces July TV Debut in Video

The official website for the anime series of Love Live! Sunshine!! school idol project's Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- magazine illustration series debuted a new video on Sunday. The video announces that the anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS11 television channels in July.



© PROJECT YOHANE

© PROJECT YOHANE

The "story no one knows about a girl everyone knows" reimagines Yoshiko Tsushima, the school idol afflicted with chūnibyō (adolescent delusions of grandeur), as a fortune-telling girl. The story is set in Numazu, a scenic harbor town surrounded by the sea and mountains. Ever since she was little, the girl Yohane has never fit in, and has always felt apart from everyone in town. Her aspirations and true place in this world lie elsewhere. The story follows this girl who can't follow rules as she journeys through this wondrous world.

The returning cast includes:

Asami Nakatani ( Ensemble Stars!! Road to Show!! ) is directing the anime at Sunrise , and Toshiya Ono (86, Land of the Lustrous , The Promised Neverland , Suite Precure ) is supervising the series scripts. Yumiko Yamamoto ( Seven Senses of the Re'Union , Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld ) is designing the characters, and Tatsuya Katō ( Ensemble Stars! , Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya , Free! - Iwatobi Swim Club ) is returning to the Love Live! Sunshine!! franchise to compose the music.

As in previous Love Live! projects, Sunrise 's collective penname Hajime Yatate is credited as the original creator, and Sakurako Kimino is credited with the original concept.

Taira Akitsu has been drawing the Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- illustration series in the Love Live! Days Love Live! Sōgō Magazine since October 2020. The story already inspired the Genjitsu no Yohane -Unpolarized Reflexion- manga series that Kōta Matsuda launched in the magazine in February 2022. The Love Live! franchise had posted a video on April Fool's Day last year to tease a Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror- anime this year, only to make the video private later.

In the spirit of the franchise 's user-participation theme, fans could submit ideas for back stories on the Numazu residents, and the staff may incorporate those ideas into the actual production. A "Yohane no Uranai Koheya" (Yohane's Fortune-Telling Booth) web radio program will also launch, and fans can already submit messages for the program.