Anime/Manga/Game Industry Celebrates April Fool's Day 2022

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Roundup of joke announcements from Made in Abyss, Love Live!, Shadows House, Kaguya-sama, more

It's that time of the year again: the cherry blossoms fall, and the April Fool's pranks fly. Japan's anime, manga and video game industries are fun-loving enough to participate in this tradition every year. Here are some of 2022's highlights:

Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss's Prushka takes the directorial seat in a visual parodying Indiana Jones movie posters.

Love Live!

The Love Live! franchise teased "Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror-", a new anime featuring the chuunibyou-afflicted idol Yohane as a magical girl, apparently slated for 2023. G's Magazine's Love Live! Days magazine is serializing illustrations and a comic.

Shadows House

Shadows House teases a "live-action film" (featuring puppets) with a 7-minute preview.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War

The series released a "hidden side" visual for the Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai -Ultra Romantic- depicting the Four Ramen Emperors of Tokyo.

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

She can be your angel or your devil... The series releases an alternate version of the anime's key visual showing heroine Mahiru in her "little devil" form.

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs

The anime released a promotional video for Alto Liebe, the fictional otome game the story is set in. The PV previews the handsome male love interests Julius Rapha Holfort, Jilk Fia Marmoria, Brad Fou Field, Chris Fia Arclight, and Greg Fou Seberg. The video also previews voice actors' Kenichi Suzumura, Kousuke Toriumi, Shinnosuke Tachibana, Koji Yusa, and Nobuyuki Hiyama's theme song "Supreme Love Star." The song will release on music streaming services on April 10.

A Couple of Cuckoos

The anime releases a "cat" version of its main visual.

Teasing Master Takagi

The series launched a free online puzzle game, titled "Nishikata Quest Online." By clearing the game, you can re-experience the TV anime's final episode.

Azur Lane

The strategy game reimagines itself as a Super Robot War-style battle RPG with a teaser video.

BanG Dream!

The music rhythm game released a short playable spinoff game on its website reimagining itself as a romance visual novel.

Tensei Kenja no Isekai Life

Protagonist Yuji gains another class to become the strongest—not as a sage but as a buff bodybuilder.

Nekopara

Neko Works announces a dog version of the catgirl-themed visual novel series, titled Inupara: Dogs Paradise. Inupara stars six different dog girls each representing a popular breed. The game's protagonist is a college student who shuns the usual social life in favor of spending quality time with his two dogs. One day, he wakes up to find his faithful pooches transformed into girls.

The hypothetical game's opening video is streaming on YouTube and includes the theme song "Inu no Ōta" by singer Nanahira.

Don't Hurt Me, My Healer! & Healer Girl

The two healer-themed anime released a crossover visual.

Masamune-kun's Revenge

The Masamune-kun's Revenge anime released a comic strip jokingly announcing a "season 3." In the illustration, Yoshino Koiwai is shown reaching for a sign reading "Season 3 production confirmed," while Aki Adagaki points out: "What are you doing? Before you can announce season 3, you have to announce season 2! Take that down!"

