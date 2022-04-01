Anime/Manga/Game Industry Celebrates April Fool's Day 2022

Roundup of joke announcements from, more

It's that time of the year again: the cherry blossoms fall, and the April Fool's pranks fly. Japan's anime, manga and video game industries are fun-loving enough to participate in this tradition every year. Here are some of 2022's highlights:

Made in Abyss 's Prushka takes the directorial seat in a visual parodying Indiana Jones movie posters.

[Link]





The Love Live! franchise teased "Genjitsu no Yohane -Sunshine in the Mirror-", a new anime featuring the chuunibyou-afflicted idol Yohane as a magical girl, apparently slated for 2023. G's Magazine 's Love Live! Days magazine is serializing illustrations and a comic.

Shadows House teases a "live-action film" (featuring puppets) with a 7-minute preview.

[Link]





The series released a "hidden side" visual for the Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai -Ultra Romantic- depicting the Four Ramen Emperors of Tokyo.

[Link]





She can be your angel or your devil... The series releases an alternate version of the anime's key visual showing heroine Mahiru in her "little devil" form.

[Link]





The anime released a promotional video for Alto Liebe , the fictional otome game the story is set in. The PV previews the handsome male love interests Julius Rapha Holfort, Jilk Fia Marmoria, Brad Fou Field, Chris Fia Arclight, and Greg Fou Seberg. The video also previews voice actors' Kenichi Suzumura , Kousuke Toriumi , Shinnosuke Tachibana , Koji Yusa , and Nobuyuki Hiyama 's theme song "Supreme Love Star." The song will release on music streaming services on April 10.

[Link]





The anime releases a "cat" version of its main visual.

[Link]





Teasing Master Takagi

The series launched a free online puzzle game, titled "Nishikata Quest Online." By clearing the game, you can re-experience the TV anime's final episode.

[Link]





The strategy game reimagines itself as a Super Robot War -style battle RPG with a teaser video.

The music rhythm game released a short playable spinoff game on its website reimagining itself as a romance visual novel.

Protagonist Yuji gains another class to become the strongest—not as a sage but as a buff bodybuilder.

[Link]





Neko Works announces a dog version of the catgirl-themed visual novel series, titled Inupara: Dogs Paradise . Inupara stars six different dog girls each representing a popular breed. The game's protagonist is a college student who shuns the usual social life in favor of spending quality time with his two dogs. One day, he wakes up to find his faithful pooches transformed into girls.

The hypothetical game's opening video is streaming on YouTube and includes the theme song "Inu no Ōta" by singer Nanahira.

The two healer-themed anime released a crossover visual.





Masamune-kun's Revenge