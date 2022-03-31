Neko Works Announces Inupara: Dogs Paradise Game on April Fool's Day

Inupara stars six different dog girls each representing a popular breed.

It's April Fool's Day in Japan, so take any announcements with a certain degree of suspicion. Neko Works , the creators of the popular Nekopara visual novels, announced the Inupara: Dogs Paradise project with an opening song video and character profiles in multiple languages. The team has previously announced a new game on April 1 as a joke, only to later turn the gimmick into a reality, giving audiences NEKOPARA - Catboys Paradise.

Inupara stars six different dog girls each representing a popular breed. The game's protagonist is a college student who shuns the usual social life in favor of spending quality time with his two dogs. One day, he wakes up to find his faithful pooches transformed into girls.

The hypothetical game's opening video is streaming on YouTube and includes the theme song "Inu no Ōta" by singer Nanahira.

Neko Works announced on November 29 that it is developing a new title in the Nekopara game franchise titled Nekopara After La Vraie Famille . The company also revealed that the game franchise has sold more than 5 million copies worldwide.

Sekai Project released the Nekopara Vol. 1 , Nekopara Vol. 2 , and Nekopara Vol. 3 games and the Nekopara Vol. 0 fan disc in the U.S. The three games have since been ported to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Neko Works ' Nekopara Vol. 4: Neko to Patisserie no Noel game released in November 2020 on Steam , and then released on PS4 and Switch in December 2020.

Sekai Project previously ran a Kickstarter campaign in 2017 to fund an original video anime ( OVA ) based on the game franchise . The OVA launched on Steam in December 2017. The Kickstarter campaign also funded a 12-minute OVA of the prequel game as a stretch goal.