Neko Works Reveals New Nekopara Title, Game Franchise's 5 Million Sales Worldwide

New work titled Nekopara After La Vraie Famille

Neko Works announced on November 29 that it is developing a new title in the Nekopara game franchise titled Nekopara After La Vraie Famille . The company also revealed that the game franchise has sold more than 5 million copies worldwide.

Sekai Project released the Nekopara Vol. 1 visual novel on PC via Steam in December 2014. The company also released the Nekopara Vol. 0 fandisc prequel on PC in August 2015, and the Nekopara Vol. 2 game in February 2016. Neko Works released Nekopara Vol. 3 in Japan in May 2017, and Sekai Project released the game on Steam in English on the same day.

The three games have since been ported to Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Neko Works ' Nekopara Vol. 4: Neko to Patisserie no Noel game released in November 2020 on Steam , and then released on PS4 and Switch in December 2020.

Sekai Project previously ran a Kickstarter campaign in 2017 to fund an original video anime ( OVA ) based on the game franchise. The OVA launched on Steam in December 2017. The Kickstarter campaign also funded a 12-minute OVA of the prequel game as a stretch goal.

The game series inspired a television anime series that premiered in January 2020 and ran for 12 episodes. Funimation streamed the series as it aired with both English subtitles and an English dub.