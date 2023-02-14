Sanrio Reveals Kuromi's Pretty Journey Short Anime

Sanrio announced on Tuesday that it is producing a short anime series based on its Kuromi character titled Kuromi's Pretty Journey . The anime will premiere its first three episodes on YouTube and TikTok on Friday, with three new episodes premiering every Friday, for a total of 21 episodes.

© 2023 Sanrio 著作 株式会社サンリオ

Sachi Miura is directing the anime at Qzil.la and IMAGICA DIGITALSCAPE . Domeshi and Yodine are penning the scripts. Mirai Kodai Orchestra is credited for the music. Singer, actress, and model ano performs the anime's ending theme song "Fuhen."

In the anime, Kuromi is traveling the world, searching for her missing older sister Romina. Throughout her journey, she gains companions, but also brushes up against evil organizations.

The Kuromi character first appeared in the 2005 Sanrio anime Onegai My Melody , as well as its sequel series. The was in the top three in Sanrio 's "Character Awards" in 2022.

Source: PR Times