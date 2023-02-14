Shogakukan Lists Pluto Animated Series With Netflix Streaming

© Naoaki Urasawa, Takashi Nagasaki, Osamu Tezuka, Shogakukan, Viz Media

's website for itsseries of magazines began listing on Tuesday that'smanga is getting an animated series adaptation that will stream exclusively on

GENCO 's booth at the MIFA film market at the 2017 Annecy International Animation Film Festival had listed that the manga was getting an anime adaptation, but the anime was never officially announced. According to GENCO at the time, Studio M2 was producing the anime. Masao Maruyama , who is the representative director at M2, served as producer for anime adaptations of Urasawa's Monster , Master Keaton , and Yawara! manga when he worked at Madhouse Studios .

The Pluto manga is Urasawa and producer Takashi Nagasaki 's seinen drama re-imagining of the world depicted in Osamu Tezuka 's manga Astro Boy . The series ran in Shogakukan 's Big Comic Original magazine from 2003 to 2009, and it has eight compiled book volumes. The manga has been translated and published in 20 countries including France and the United States. Viz Media , which released the manga in North America, describes the story:

In a distant future where sentient humanoid robots pass for human, someone or something is out to destroy the seven great robots of the world. Europol's top detective Gesicht is assigned to investigate these mysterious robot serial murders - the only catch is that he himself is one of the seven targets.

Actor Mirai Moriyama starred in a stage play adaptation of the manga in 2015. A second stage play adaptation ran in Japan in 2018, and then had an international run in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Belgium later that year.

Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment acquired the film rights from Tezuka Productions for a planned live-action/computer-graphics (CG) hybrid film of Pluto in 2010.