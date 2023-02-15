×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 12-18

posted on by Alex Mateo
The Slime Diaries, World Witches Take Off! anime; Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles, Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Demon King Daimao BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 February 14
Dragon Ball GT DVDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$69.98 February 14
The Slime Diaries BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 February 14
World Witches Take Off! BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$34.98 February 14

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Break of Dawn Graphic Novel (GN)Please Kodansha US US$22.99 February 14
Candy & Cigarettes GN 3Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 February 14
Candy Color Paradox GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$12.99 February 14
Confessions of a Shy Baker GN 1Please Tokyopop US$13.99 February 14
Correspondence from the End of the Universe GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 14
Drifting Dragons GN 12Please Kodansha US US$12.99 February 14
Formerly, the Fallen Daughter of the Duke GN 3Please Tokyopop US$12.99 February 14
Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 1 (color)Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 14
The Girl That Can't Get a Girlfriend GNPlease Viz Media US$16.99 February 14
The Hunters Guild: Red Hood GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 14
I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 February 14
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 4Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 14
Island in a Puddle GN 5Please Kodansha US US$12.99 February 14
Komi Can't Communicate GN 23Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 14
Marmalade Boy: Collector's Edition GN 1Please Seven Seas US$19.99 February 14
Megumi & Tsugumi GN 1Please Viz Media US$12.99 February 14
Monologue Woven For You GN 3 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 14
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 14
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 14
Parasyte: Full Color Collection GN 2 (hardcover, color)Please Kodansha US US$19.99 February 14
Phantom of the Idol GN 4Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 14
Radiant GN 16Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 14
Real Account GN 18-20Please Kodansha US US$24.99 February 14
Sakamoto Days GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 14
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 February 14
Splatoon GN 16Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 14
Tokyo Aliens GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 14
Usotoki Rhetoric GN 2Please One Peace US$10.95 February 14
Wandance GN 4Please Kodansha US US$12.99 February 14

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Black Summoner GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 15
Break of Dawn GNCite Kodansha US US$22.99 February 14
Candy & Cigarettes GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 February 14
Correspondence from the End of the Universe GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 14
The Fable GN 11Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 14
Fungus and Iron GN 2Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 14
Gang King GN 2Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 14
Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 14
Giant Killing GN 35Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 14
The Girl That Can't Get a Girlfriend GNPlease Viz Media US$11.99 February 14
The Girl, the Shovel, and the Evil Eye GN 4Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 14
Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 12Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 14
The Hunters Guild: Red Hood GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 14
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 4Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 14
Island in a Puddle GN 5Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 14
A Kiss with a Cat GN 5Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 14
Komi Can't Communicate GN 23Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 14
Marmalade Boy: Collector's Edition GN 1Please Seven Seas US$11.99 February 14
Monologue Woven For You GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 14
Parasyte: Full Color Collection GN 2Please Kodansha US US$13.99 February 14
Police in a Pod GN 21Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 14
Radiant GN 16Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 14
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 17Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 14
Sakamoto Days GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 14
A Side Character's Love Story GN 14Please Coamix US$6.99 February 14
Tokyo Revengers GN 29Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 14
The Witch and the Beast GN 10Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 14

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 17Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 February 14
Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 1Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 February 14
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$14.99 February 14

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 16
Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade Novel 3Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 17
I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 February 16
The Mythical Hero's Otherworld Chronicles Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 16
Reincarnated as an Apple: This Forbidden Fruit Is Forever Unblemished! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 15
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 16

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society Switch, PS5, PS4 gamePlease NIS America US$49.99 February 14
Tales of Symphonia Remastered Switch, PS4, Xbox One gameCite Bandai Namco US$39.99 February 17
Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Switch, PS4 gameAnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix US$49.99 February 16
Wild Hearts PS5, Xbox Series X, PC gamePlease KOEI Tecmo US$69.99 February 17


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 5-11
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives