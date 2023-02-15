News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 12-18
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Slime Diaries, World Witches Take Off! anime; Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles, Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Demon King Daimao BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|February 14
|Dragon Ball GT DVDCite
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$69.98
|February 14
|The Slime Diaries BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|February 14
|World Witches Take Off! BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$34.98
|February 14
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Break of Dawn Graphic Novel (GN)Please
|Kodansha US
|US$22.99
|February 14
|Candy & Cigarettes GN 3Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 14
|Candy Color Paradox GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 14
|Confessions of a Shy Baker GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|February 14
|Correspondence from the End of the Universe GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 14
|Drifting Dragons GN 12Please
|Kodansha US
|US$12.99
|February 14
|Formerly, the Fallen Daughter of the Duke GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|February 14
|Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 1 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 14
|The Girl That Can't Get a Girlfriend GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|February 14
|The Hunters Guild: Red Hood GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 14
|I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|February 14
|The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 4Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 14
|Island in a Puddle GN 5Please
|Kodansha US
|US$12.99
|February 14
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 14
|Marmalade Boy: Collector's Edition GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|February 14
|Megumi & Tsugumi GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 14
|Monologue Woven For You GN 3 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 14
|The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 14
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 14
|Parasyte: Full Color Collection GN 2 (hardcover, color)Please
|Kodansha US
|US$19.99
|February 14
|Phantom of the Idol GN 4Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 14
|Radiant GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 14
|Real Account GN 18-20Please
|Kodansha US
|US$24.99
|February 14
|Sakamoto Days GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 14
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|February 14
|Splatoon GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 14
|Tokyo Aliens GN 2Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 14
|Usotoki Rhetoric GN 2Please
|One Peace
|US$10.95
|February 14
|Wandance GN 4Please
|Kodansha US
|US$12.99
|February 14
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Black Summoner GN 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 15
|Break of Dawn GNCite
|Kodansha US
|US$22.99
|February 14
|Candy & Cigarettes GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 14
|Correspondence from the End of the Universe GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 14
|The Fable GN 11Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 14
|Fungus and Iron GN 2Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 14
|Gang King GN 2Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 14
|Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 14
|Giant Killing GN 35Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 14
|The Girl That Can't Get a Girlfriend GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 14
|The Girl, the Shovel, and the Evil Eye GN 4Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 14
|Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 12Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 14
|The Hunters Guild: Red Hood GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 14
|The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 4Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 14
|Island in a Puddle GN 5Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 14
|A Kiss with a Cat GN 5Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 14
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 14
|Marmalade Boy: Collector's Edition GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$11.99
|February 14
|Monologue Woven For You GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 14
|Parasyte: Full Color Collection GN 2Please
|Kodansha US
|US$13.99
|February 14
|Police in a Pod GN 21Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 14
|Radiant GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 14
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 17Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 14
|Sakamoto Days GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 14
|A Side Character's Love Story GN 14Please
|Coamix
|US$6.99
|February 14
|Tokyo Revengers GN 29Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 14
|The Witch and the Beast GN 10Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 14
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Infinite Dendrogram Novel 17Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|February 14
|Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 14
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|February 14
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 16
|Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade Novel 3Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 17
|I'm the Evil Lord of an Intergalactic Empire! Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 16
|The Mythical Hero's Otherworld Chronicles Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 16
|Reincarnated as an Apple: This Forbidden Fruit Is Forever Unblemished! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 15
|Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 16
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society Switch, PS5, PS4 gamePlease
|NIS America
|US$49.99
|February 14
|Tales of Symphonia Remastered Switch, PS4, Xbox One gameCite
|Bandai Namco
|US$39.99
|February 17
|Theatrhythm Final Bar Line Switch, PS4 gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix
|US$49.99
|February 16
|Wild Hearts PS5, Xbox Series X, PC gamePlease
|KOEI Tecmo
|US$69.99
|February 17
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.