North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 19-25
posted on by Alex Mateo
Love After World Domination, Giovanni's Island anime; Choujin X, The Great Cleric manga ship"
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Clannad BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$79.98
|February 21
|Giovanni's Island BDCite
|GKIDS
|US$22.98
|February 21
|Knight Hunters Eternity BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Media Blasters
|US$29.99
|February 21
|Love After World Domination BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|February 21
|Pokemon: Black and White!: Adventures in Unova and Beyond DVDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$59.99
|February 21
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|ATOM: The Beginning Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please
|Titan Manga
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Assorted Entanglements GN 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Blue Lock GN 5Please
|Kodansha US
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Chained Soldier GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Choujin X GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 21
|Classroom of the Elite GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 21
|Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 21
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|The Detective Is Already Dead GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Fire Force GN 31Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 21
|The Flower That Seems to Truly Dance GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|February 21
|Flying Witch GN 11Please
|Vertical
|US$10.95
|February 21
|Futari Escape GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 21
|A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation GN 6Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Go, Go, Loser Ranger! GN 3Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 21
|Golden Kamuy GN 28Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Grand Blue Dreaming GN 18Please
|Kodansha US
|US$12.99
|February 21
|The Great Cleric GN 1Please
|Kodansha US
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Hayate the Combat Butler GN 41Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 21
|Hinowa ga CRUSH! GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|The Holy Grail of Eris GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 21
|Last Gender GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 21
|Kemono Jihen GN 4Please
|Kodansha US
|US$13.99
|February 21
|Mermaid Scales and the Town of Sand GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|February 21
|Mint Chocolate GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Miss Miyazen Would Love to Get Closer to You GN 3Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 21
|Mission: Yozakura Family GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 21
|The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Psycho Pass: Inspector Shinya Kogami GN 6Please
|Dark Horse
|US$11.99
|February 22
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Chapter 4 GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Rooster Fighter GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Run Away With Me, Girl GN 2Please
|Kodansha US
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Sasaki and Miyano GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|School-Live! Letters GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|SCRAMBLUES GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|February 21
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 4Please
|Kodansha US
|US$12.99
|February 21
|The Snake Who Loved a Sparrow GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|February 21
|Shadows House GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|SOTUS GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Sweet Poolside GNPlease
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 21
|Time Stop Hero GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 27Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 21
|Uncle From Another World GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 21
|Unnamed Memory GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|The Way of the Househusband GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 21
|The Wolf Never Sleeps GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 21
|The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|February 21
|The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic GN 2Please
|One Peace
|US$12.95
|February 21
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 21
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 21
|Assorted Entanglements GN 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|Beast #6 GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 21
|Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 5Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 21
|CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 21
|Changes of Heart GN 9Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 21
|Choujin X GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 21
|Classroom of the Elite GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 21
|Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 21
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|The Detective Is Already Dead GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|Fire Force GN 31Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 21
|The Full-Time Wife Escapist GN 11Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 21
|Futari Escape GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 21
|Gamaran GN 6Please
|Kodansha US
|US$9.99
|February 21
|Go, Go, Loser Ranger! GN 3Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 21
|Golden Gold GN 9Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 21
|Golden Kamuy GN 28Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|February 21
|Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 20
|Hayate the Combat Butler GN 41Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 21
|Hiraeth: The End of the Journey GN 3Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 21
|The Holy Grail of Eris GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 21
|Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 21
|Karate Survivor In Another World GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 21
|Kemono Jihen GN 4Please
|Kodansha US
|US$9.99
|February 21
|Medalist GN 6Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 21
|Mermaid Scales and the Town of Sand GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|February 21
|Mint Chocolate GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! —AΩ— GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 24
|The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|Ramen Wolf and Curry Tiger GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 21
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Chapter 4 GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|Rose Guns Days Sorrowful Cross Knife GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|Rooster Fighter GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|February 21
|Run Away With Me, Girl GN 2Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 21
|Sasaki and Miyano GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|School-Live! Letters GNPlease
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 13Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 21
|SOTUS GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|Time Stop Hero GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 21
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 27Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 21
|Uncle From Another World GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|Unnamed Memory GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|This Vampire Won't Give Up! GN 4Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 21
|Villains Are Destined to Die GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|February 21
|The Way of the Househusband GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|February 21
|The Wolf Never Sleeps GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 21
|Ya Boy Kongming! GN 10Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 21
|You're My Cutie!! GN 5Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 21
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|February 21
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 21
|The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 5Cite
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 21
|Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 21
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 21
|The Bride of Demise Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 21
|Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 21
|Date A Live Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 21
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 21
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 21
|Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 21
|Hirano and Kagiura NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 21
|Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 21
|A Sister's All You Need. Novel 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 21
|You Call That Service? Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|February 21
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 23
|Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 2Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 21
|The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 21
|Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 21
|Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 21
|The Bride of Demise Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 21
|Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 21
|Date A Live Novel 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 21
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 21
|The Disowned Queen's Consulting Detective Agency Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 22
|Haibara's Teenage New Game+ Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 20
|Hirano and Kagiura NovelPlease
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 21
|Infinite Dendrogram Novel 19Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 23
|I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 20
|Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 23
|Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|February 21
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 21Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 23
|My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 23
|My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 20
|Outbreak Company: Gaiden NovelPlease
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 21
|Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 20
|Reincarnated as the Piggy Duke: This Time I'm Gonna Tell Her How I Feel! Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 21
|A Sister's All You Need. Novel 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 21
|The World's Least Interesting Master Swordsman Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 21
|You Call That Service? Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 21
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Digimon World: Next Order Switch, PC gamePlease
|Bandai Namco
|US$59.99
|February 22
|Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate PSVR2 gameCite
|Perpetual
|US$19.99
|February 22
|Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|February 24
|Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! PSVR2 gamePlease
|Gemdrops
|US$34.99
|February 22
|Like a Dragon: Ishin! PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Sega
|US$59.99
|February 21
|Metroid Prime Remastered Switch game (physical)Please
|Nintendo
|US$39.99
|February 22
|Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle +Hell - Deluxe Edition Switch, PS4 gamePlease
|ININ
|US$29.99
|February 21
|Octopath Traveler II Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$59.99
|February 24
|Resident Evil Village PSVR2 gamePlease
|CAPCOM
|US$39.99
|February 22
|The Tale of Onogoro PSVR2 gamePlease
|Amata K.K.
|US$34.99
|February 22
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.