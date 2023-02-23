North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 19-25

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date

Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 8 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 23

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 2 Cite Yen Press US$8.99 February 21

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 5 AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 February 21

Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 21

Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 8 Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 21

The Bride of Demise Novel 3 Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 21

Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle Novel 3 Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 21

Date A Live Novel 8 Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 21

Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 18 Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 21

The Disowned Queen's Consulting Detective Agency Novel 1 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 22

Haibara's Teenage New Game+ Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 20

Hirano and Kagiura Novel Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 21

Infinite Dendrogram Novel 19 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 23

I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 8 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 20

Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novel 3 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 23

Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 15 Please Yen Press US$7.99 February 21

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 21 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 23

My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer Novel 7 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 23

My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 13 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 20

Outbreak Company : Gaiden Novel Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 21

Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 20

Reincarnated as the Piggy Duke: This Time I'm Gonna Tell Her How I Feel! Novel 9 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 21

A Sister's All You Need. Novel 14 Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 21

The World's Least Interesting Master Swordsman Novel 9 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 21