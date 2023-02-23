×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 19-25

posted on by Alex Mateo
Love After World Domination, Giovanni's Island anime; Choujin X, The Great Cleric manga ship"

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Clannad BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$79.98 February 21
Giovanni's Island BDCite GKIDS US$22.98 February 21
Knight Hunters Eternity BDAnimeNewsNetwork Media Blasters US$29.99 February 21
Love After World Domination BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 February 21
Pokemon: Black and White!: Adventures in Unova and Beyond DVDPlease Viz Media US$59.99 February 21

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
ATOM: The Beginning Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please Titan Manga US$12.99 February 21
Assorted Entanglements GN 1Cite Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
Blue Lock GN 5Please Kodansha US US$12.99 February 21
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 21
Chained Soldier GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
Choujin X GN 1Please Viz Media US$14.99 February 21
Classroom of the Elite GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 21
Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 21
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 13Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
The Detective Is Already Dead GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 8Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
Fire Force GN 31Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 21
The Flower That Seems to Truly Dance GNPlease Tokyopop US$13.99 February 21
Flying Witch GN 11Please Vertical US$10.95 February 21
Futari Escape GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 21
A Gentle Noble's Vacation Recommendation GN 6Please Tokyopop US$12.99 February 21
Go, Go, Loser Ranger! GN 3Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 21
Golden Kamuy GN 28Please Viz Media US$12.99 February 21
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 18Please Kodansha US US$12.99 February 21
The Great Cleric GN 1Please Kodansha US US$12.99 February 21
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 41Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 21
Hinowa ga CRUSH! GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 21
Last Gender GN 2Please Vertical US$12.95 February 21
Kemono Jihen GN 4Please Kodansha US US$13.99 February 21
Mermaid Scales and the Town of Sand GNPlease Viz Media US$19.99 February 21
Mint Chocolate GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
Miss Miyazen Would Love to Get Closer to You GN 3Please Vertical US$12.95 February 21
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 21
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
Psycho Pass: Inspector Shinya Kogami GN 6Please Dark Horse US$11.99 February 22
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Chapter 4 GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
Reincarnated as a Sword: Another Wish GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 21
Rooster Fighter GN 3Please Viz Media US$12.99 February 21
Run Away With Me, Girl GN 2Please Kodansha US US$12.99 February 21
Sasaki and Miyano GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
School-Live! Letters GNPlease Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
SCRAMBLUES GNPlease Tokyopop US$13.99 February 21
Shangri-La Frontier GN 4Please Kodansha US US$12.99 February 21
The Snake Who Loved a Sparrow GNPlease Tokyopop US$13.99 February 21
Shadows House GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
SOTUS GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
Sweet Poolside GNPlease Vertical US$12.95 February 21
Time Stop Hero GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 21
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 17Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
Twin Star Exorcists GN 27Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 21
Uncle From Another World GN 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 21
Unnamed Memory GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
The Way of the Househusband GN 9Please Viz Media US$12.99 February 21
The Wolf Never Sleeps GN 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 21
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 February 21
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic GN 2Please One Peace US$12.95 February 21
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 9Please Viz Media US$12.99 February 21

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 21
Assorted Entanglements GN 1Cite Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
Beast #6 GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha US US$10.99 February 21
Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 5Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 21
CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 21
Changes of Heart GN 9Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 21
Choujin X GN 1Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 21
Classroom of the Elite GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 21
Cross-Dressing Villainess Cecilia Sylvie GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 21
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 13Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
The Detective Is Already Dead GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
Final Fantasy: Lost Stranger GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
Fire Force GN 31Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 21
The Full-Time Wife Escapist GN 11Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 21
Futari Escape GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 21
Gamaran GN 6Please Kodansha US US$9.99 February 21
Go, Go, Loser Ranger! GN 3Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 21
Golden Gold GN 9Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 21
Golden Kamuy GN 28Please Viz Media US$8.99 February 21
Gushing Over Magical Girls GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 20
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 41Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 21
Hiraeth: The End of the Journey GN 3Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 21
The Holy Grail of Eris GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 21
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 21
Karate Survivor In Another World GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 21
Kemono Jihen GN 4Please Kodansha US US$9.99 February 21
Medalist GN 6Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 21
Mermaid Scales and the Town of Sand GNPlease Viz Media US$13.99 February 21
Mint Chocolate GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
My Instant Death Ability Is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! —AΩ— GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 24
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
Ramen Wolf and Curry Tiger GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 21
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Chapter 4 GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
Reign of the Seven Spellblades GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
Rose Guns Days Sorrowful Cross Knife GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
Rooster Fighter GN 3Please Viz Media US$8.99 February 21
Run Away With Me, Girl GN 2Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 21
Sasaki and Miyano GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
School-Live! Letters GNPlease Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
Something's Wrong With Us GN 13Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 21
SOTUS GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
Time Stop Hero GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 21
Twin Star Exorcists GN 27Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 21
Uncle From Another World GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
Unnamed Memory GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
This Vampire Won't Give Up! GN 4Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 21
Villains Are Destined to Die GN 2Please Yen Press US$9.99 February 21
The Way of the Househusband GN 9Please Viz Media US$8.99 February 21
The Wolf Never Sleeps GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
The World's Strongest Rearguard - Labyrinth Country's Novice Seeker GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 21
Ya Boy Kongming! GN 10Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 21
You're My Cutie!! GN 5Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 21
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 9Please Viz Media US$8.99 February 21

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 21
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 5Cite Yen Press US$14.99 February 21
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 February 21
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 8Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 21
The Bride of Demise Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 21
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 21
Date A Live Novel 8Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 21
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 18Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 21
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 21
Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash Novel 18Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 21
Hirano and Kagiura NovelPlease Yen Press US$14.99 February 21
Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 15Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 21
A Sister's All You Need. Novel 14Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 21
You Call That Service? Novel 7Please Yen Press US$14.99 February 21

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Accomplishments of the Duke's Daughter Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 23
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 2Cite Yen Press US$8.99 February 21
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 February 21
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 21
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 8Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 21
The Bride of Demise Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 21
Chitose Is in the Ramune Bottle Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 21
Date A Live Novel 8Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 21
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 18Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 21
The Disowned Queen's Consulting Detective Agency Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 22
Haibara's Teenage New Game+ Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 20
Hirano and Kagiura NovelPlease Yen Press US$8.99 February 21
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 19Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 23
I Shall Survive Using Potions! Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 20
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 23
Magical Girl Raising Project Novel 15Please Yen Press US$7.99 February 21
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 21Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 23
My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 23
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 13Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 20
Outbreak Company: Gaiden NovelPlease J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 21
Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 20
Reincarnated as the Piggy Duke: This Time I'm Gonna Tell Her How I Feel! Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 21
A Sister's All You Need. Novel 14Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 21
The World's Least Interesting Master Swordsman Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 21
You Call That Service? Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 21

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Digimon World: Next Order Switch, PC gamePlease Bandai Namco US$59.99 February 22
Dyschronia: Chronos Alternate PSVR2 gameCite Perpetual US$19.99 February 22
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork Nintendo US$59.99 February 24
Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat! PSVR2 gamePlease Gemdrops US$34.99 February 22
Like a Dragon: Ishin! PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Sega US$59.99 February 21
Metroid Prime Remastered Switch game (physical)Please Nintendo US$39.99 February 22
Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle +Hell - Deluxe Edition Switch, PS4 gamePlease ININ US$29.99 February 21
Octopath Traveler II Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gamePlease Square Enix US$59.99 February 24
Resident Evil Village PSVR2 gamePlease CAPCOM US$39.99 February 22
The Tale of Onogoro PSVR2 gamePlease Amata K.K. US$34.99 February 22


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 12-18
