North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 5-11
posted on by Alex Mateo
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Girls Beyond the Wasteland BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|February 7
|Horimiya BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|February 7
|Horimiya Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$89.98
|February 7
|How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|February 7
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Attack on Titan Omnibus Graphic Novel (GN) 9Please
|Kodansha US
|US$19.99
|February 7
|Ayakashi Triangle GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 7
|Blade of the Immortal Deluxe GN 8 (hardcover)Please
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|February 8
|Boruto GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 7
|The King's Beast GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 7
|Lovesick Ellie GN 8Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 7
|Mob Psycho 100 GN 10Please
|Dark Horse
|US$11.99
|February 8
|My Hero Academia GN 33Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 7
|My Special One GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 7
|Orient GN 13Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 7
|Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 7
|Rainbow Days GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 7
|The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 20Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|February 7
|The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 8Please
|Kodansha US
|US$19.99
|February 7
|Show-ha Shoten! GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 7
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|February 7
|Tokyo Revengers Omnibus GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$22.99
|February 7
|Vampire Dormitory GN 9Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 7
|Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 2Please
|Kodansha US
|US$12.99
|February 7
|Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku Complete GN Box SetPlease
|Kodansha US
|US$102.94
|February 7
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 6
|Boruto GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 7
|Chihayafuru GN 36Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 7
|A Couple of Cuckoos GN 9Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 7
|Did I Seriously Just Get Reincarnated as My Gag Character?! GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 10
|The Faraway Paladin GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 8
|The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 6Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 7
|Grand Blue Dreaming GN 18Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 7
|Granny Girl Hinata-chan GN 10Please
|Coamix
|US$5.99
|February 7
|I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 8Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 7
|The King's Beast GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 7
|Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 32Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 7
|Matcha Made in Heaven GN 4Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 7
|My Hero Academia GN 33Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 7
|My Special One GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 7
|Orient GN 13Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 7
|Phantom of the Idol GN 4Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 7
|Rainbow Days GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 7
|Raised by the Demon Kings! GN 5Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 7
|The Shape-Shifting Witch's Kiss GN 3Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 7
|Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 2Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|February 7
|Show-ha Shoten! GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 7
|Snow White with the Red Hair GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 7
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 7
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Min-Maxing My TRPG Build in Another World Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 6
|Monster Tamer Novel 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 8
|The Reincarnated Princess Spends Another Day Skipping Story Routes: Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 9
|Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 9
|Vivy Prototype Novel 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 9
|Yashiro-kun's Guide to Going Solo: After Story NovelPlease
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 6
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Nioh & Nioh 2 Official Artworks bookPlease
|Udon Entertainment
|US$54.99
|February 7
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.