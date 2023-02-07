×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 5-11

posted on by Alex Mateo

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Girls Beyond the Wasteland BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 February 7
Horimiya BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 February 7
Horimiya Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$89.98 February 7
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2 BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 February 7

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Attack on Titan Omnibus Graphic Novel (GN) 9Please Kodansha US US$19.99 February 7
Ayakashi Triangle GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 7
Blade of the Immortal Deluxe GN 8 (hardcover)Please Dark Horse US$49.99 February 8
Boruto GN 16Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 7
The King's Beast GN 9Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 7
Lovesick Ellie GN 8Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 7
Mob Psycho 100 GN 10Please Dark Horse US$11.99 February 8
My Hero Academia GN 33Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 7
My Special One GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 7
Orient GN 13Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 7
Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 7
Rainbow Days GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 7
The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 20Please One Peace US$11.95 February 7
The Seven Deadly Sins Omnibus GN 8Please Kodansha US US$19.99 February 7
Show-ha Shoten! GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 7
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 23Please Viz Media US$9.99 February 7
Tokyo Revengers Omnibus GN 4Please Seven Seas US$22.99 February 7
Vampire Dormitory GN 9Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 7
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 2Please Kodansha US US$12.99 February 7
Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku Complete GN Box SetPlease Kodansha US US$102.94 February 7

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 6
Boruto GN 16Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 7
Chihayafuru GN 36Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 7
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 9Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 7
Did I Seriously Just Get Reincarnated as My Gag Character?! GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 10
The Faraway Paladin GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 8
The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 6Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 7
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 18Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 7
Granny Girl Hinata-chan GN 10Please Coamix US$5.99 February 7
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 8Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 7
The King's Beast GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 7
Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 32Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 7
Matcha Made in Heaven GN 4Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 7
My Hero Academia GN 33Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 7
My Special One GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 7
Orient GN 13Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 7
Phantom of the Idol GN 4Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 7
Rainbow Days GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 7
Raised by the Demon Kings! GN 5Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 7
The Shape-Shifting Witch's Kiss GN 3Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 7
Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 2Please Kodansha US US$10.99 February 7
Show-ha Shoten! GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 7
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 23Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 7

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 7

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Min-Maxing My TRPG Build in Another World Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 6
Monster Tamer Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 8
The Reincarnated Princess Spends Another Day Skipping Story Routes: Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 9
Skeleton Knight in Another World Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 9
Vivy Prototype Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 9
Yashiro-kun's Guide to Going Solo: After Story NovelPlease J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 6

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Nioh & Nioh 2 Official Artworks bookPlease Udon Entertainment US$54.99 February 7

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 29-February 4
