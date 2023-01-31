×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 29-February 4

posted on by Alex Mateo
Shaman King, Ascendance of a Bookworm anime ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 January 31
City Hunter: Movie & TV Special Collection BDPlease Discotek US$49.95 January 31
Dino Mech Gaiking BDPlease Discotek US$49.95 January 31
Gaogaigar: The King of Braves BDPlease Discotek US$79.95 January 31
Shaman King (Original Uncut in Japanese with English Subtitles) BDPlease Discotek US$69.95 January 31
Tetsujin 28 FX BDPlease Discotek US$49.95 January 31
Virtua Fighter BDPlease Discotek US$39.95 January 31

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! Graphic Novel (GN) 6Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 January 31
The Evil Secret Society of Cats GN 2 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 31
Fire Force Omnibus GN 2Please Kodansha US US$19.99 January 31
Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 6 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 31
Heavenly Delusion GN 5Please Denpa US$12.95 January 31
Her Royal Highness Seems to Be Angry GN 4Please Tokyopop US$12.99 January 31
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 31
I Saw It A Survivor's True Story of the Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima GNPlease Last Gasp US$9.95 January 31
I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 31
I’m in Love with the Villainess GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 31
I'm Not a Succubus! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 31
My Dress-Up Darling GN 7Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 January 31
Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 15Please Kodansha US US$12.99 January 31
Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 31
Yuri Espoir GN 3Please Tokyopop US$12.99 January 31

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Boss Bride Days GN 1Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 31
The Evil Secret Society of Cats GN 2 (color)Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 31
Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$9.99 February 1
The Great Cleric GN 9Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 31
Guilty GN 11Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 31
Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 6 (color)Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 31
I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 31
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 9Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 31
Real Account GN 18-20Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 31
Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence GN 10Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 31
Shaman King & a Garden GN 4Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 31
Vampire Dormitory GN 10Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 31
Wandance GN 4Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 31
Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 12Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 31
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 2Please Kodansha US US$10.99 January 31
Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 31

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Loner Life in Another World Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 31
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 20Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 31

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Full Metal Panic! Short Stories GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 3
Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 2
The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan GN 15Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 2
Holmes of Kyoto GN 13Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 2
I Surrendered My Sword for a New Life as a Mage Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 30
The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 2
Mixed Bathing in Another Dimension Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 30


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.
