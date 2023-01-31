News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 29-February 4
posted on by Alex Mateo
Shaman King, Ascendance of a Bookworm anime ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|January 31
|City Hunter: Movie & TV Special Collection BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$49.95
|January 31
|Dino Mech Gaiking BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$49.95
|January 31
|Gaogaigar: The King of Braves BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$79.95
|January 31
|Shaman King (Original Uncut in Japanese with English Subtitles) BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$69.95
|January 31
|Tetsujin 28 FX BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$49.95
|January 31
|Virtua Fighter BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$39.95
|January 31
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! Graphic Novel (GN) 6Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|January 31
|The Evil Secret Society of Cats GN 2 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 31
|Fire Force Omnibus GN 2Please
|Kodansha US
|US$19.99
|January 31
|Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 6 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 31
|Heavenly Delusion GN 5Please
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|January 31
|Her Royal Highness Seems to Be Angry GN 4Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|January 31
|How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 31
|I Saw It A Survivor's True Story of the Atomic Bombing of Hiroshima GNPlease
|Last Gasp
|US$9.95
|January 31
|I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 31
|I’m in Love with the Villainess GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 31
|I'm Not a Succubus! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 31
|My Dress-Up Darling GN 7Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|January 31
|Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 15Please
|Kodansha US
|US$12.99
|January 31
|Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 31
|Yuri Espoir GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|January 31
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Boss Bride Days GN 1Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 31
|The Evil Secret Society of Cats GN 2 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 31
|Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$9.99
|February 1
|The Great Cleric GN 9Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 31
|Guilty GN 11Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 31
|Happy Kanako's Killer Life GN 6 (color)Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 31
|I Swear I Won't Bother You Again! GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 31
|My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 9Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 31
|Real Account GN 18-20Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 31
|Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence GN 10Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 31
|Shaman King & a Garden GN 4Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 31
|Vampire Dormitory GN 10Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 31
|Wandance GN 4Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 31
|Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 12Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 31
|Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 2Please
|Kodansha US
|US$10.99
|January 31
|Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 31
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Loner Life in Another World Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 31
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 20Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 31
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Full Metal Panic! Short Stories GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 3
|Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 2
|The Greatest Magicmaster's Retirement Plan GN 15Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 2
|Holmes of Kyoto GN 13Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 2
|I Surrendered My Sword for a New Life as a Mage Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 30
|The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 2
|Mixed Bathing in Another Dimension Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 30
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.