Akita Shoten Launches New Webtoons Brand J-Toon
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Akita Shoten's 1st vertical-scrolling, full-color manga service launches on February 28
This year's third issue of Akita Shoten's Young Champion Retsu magazine announced on Tuesday the company's new Webtoons brand J-TOON, Akita Shoten's first vertical-scrolling and full-color manga service.
J-TOON will be available in several manga apps and e-book stores in Japan, and will launch five new manga series on February 28.
The five new manga that will launch in J-TOON include:
Little Killer by Kōsuke Nakatsu, Kōsuke Tokumine, and SHINE Partners
Keiyaku Kareshi (Contract Boyfriend) by Sabure, Yū Kohaku, Minami Tamano
Kore ga Ai Dato Omotta Noni ~Aru Toshi no Sakon no Hanashi~ (I Thought This Was Love ~An Age Gap Marriage Story~) by Shinobu Kuroda and SHINE Partners
Kill Myself by Masaki Kitahara, Kengo Gonke
- Takarakuji ni Atatte Serebu na Machi de Keiyaku Kekkon Shimasu (I Will Win the Lottery and Get in a Fixed Marriage in a Celebrity Town) by Ran Sakura, Mau Mukai, Kurumi Sumomo
Akita Shoten will announce the manga apps and e-book stores where J-TOON will be available at a later date.
Source: Young Champion Retsu 3rd issue