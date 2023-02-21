Akita Shoten Launches New Webtoons Brand J-Toon

This year's third issue of Akita Shoten 's Young Champion Retsu magazine announced on Tuesday the company's new Webtoons brand J-TOON, Akita Shoten 's first vertical-scrolling and full-color manga service.

J-TOON will be available in several manga apps and e-book stores in Japan, and will launch five new manga series on February 28.

The five new manga that will launch in J-TOON include:

Little Killer by Kōsuke Nakatsu, Kōsuke Tokumine, and SHINE Partners

by Kōsuke Nakatsu, Kōsuke Tokumine, and SHINE Partners Keiyaku Kareshi (Contract Boyfriend) by Sabure, Yū Kohaku, Minami Tamano

(Contract Boyfriend) by Sabure, Yū Kohaku, Minami Tamano Kore ga Ai Dato Omotta Noni ~Aru Toshi no Sakon no Hanashi~ (I Thought This Was Love ~An Age Gap Marriage Story~) by Shinobu Kuroda and SHINE Partners

(I Thought This Was Love ~An Age Gap Marriage Story~) by Shinobu Kuroda and SHINE Partners Kill Myself by Masaki Kitahara , Kengo Gonke

by , Kengo Gonke Takarakuji ni Atatte Serebu na Machi de Keiyaku Kekkon Shimasu (I Will Win the Lottery and Get in a Fixed Marriage in a Celebrity Town) by Ran Sakura, Mau Mukai, Kurumi Sumomo

Akita Shoten will announce the manga apps and e-book stores where J-TOON will be available at a later date.