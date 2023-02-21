Yomawari Neko TV Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, March 14 Debut

NHK revealed on Tuesday that the television anime of Kaoru Fukaya 's Yomawari Neko (Nightwatch Cat) 8-panel manga will premiere on the channel in March, and will have 15 episodes that will air five at a time on March 14, 20, and 27. Each episode is five minutes long.

© 深谷かほる・講談社／NHK・NEP・創通

The anime will star Takayuki Yamada as Heizō Endō and Atsumi Tanezaki as Jūrō.

Kazuma Taketani is directing the anime, and Hiroko Kanasugi is writing the scripts. Ken'ichi Maeyamada is composing the music. Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is credited for the animation production. The theme song will be a cover song of Kiyoshiro Imawano's "Jump" song.

Fukaya began drawing the manga and posting it on Twitter in 2015. Kodansha began publishing the manga on its MoAE site in 2016. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on November 22.

The manga centers on a cat who is drawn to the scent of tears, and goes toward anyone who is crying in order to comfort or encourage them.

The manga won the Short Work Prize at the 21st Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in 2017. The manga has sold over 630,000 copies.



Sources: NHK, Comic Natalie