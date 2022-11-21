×
Yomawari Neko Manga Gets TV Anime

posted on by Alex Mateo
Kaoru Fukaya began drawing manga on Twitter in 2015

The official website for Kodansha's Morning magazine and manga creator Kaoru Fukaya announced on Tuesday that Fukaya's Yomawari Neko (Nightwatch Cat) 8-panel manga is getting a television anime. Kodansha will reveal more details in the future.

Fukaya began drawing the manga and posting it on Twitter in 2015. Kodansha began publishing the manga on its MoAE site in 2016. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on Tuesday.

The manga centers on a cat who is drawn to the scent of tears, and goes toward anyone who is crying in order to comfort or encourage them.

The manga won the Short Work Prize at the 21st Annual Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize awards in 2017. The manga has sold over 630,000 copies.

Sources: Morning, Kaoru Fukaya's Twitter account

